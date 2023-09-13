Broncos Start Em, Sit Em: Week 2 vs. Commanders

After a weird week one of fantasy and games in general, we head into week two of the season looking to improve to 2-0 or get our first win of the season. This week, our Denver Broncos host the Washington Commanders in a week two matchup. The Commanders are coming off a victory over the Arizona Cardinals while the Broncos lost a close one-score game to the Las Vegas Raiders.

For fantasy purposes, the Broncos will face a tough Commanders defense that could give them issues this week. So here are you start 'em and sit em’s for the Denver Broncos for their week two matchup vs. the Washington Commanders.

Quarterback Russell Wilson - SIT

Russell Wilson had a solid week one performance. He threw for two touchdowns and left the weekend as the 5th highest-rated quarterback. However, I would place Wilson on the bench this week if you are starting him for whatever reason.

Against the Raiders, the offense lacked playmakers and on top of that, they lost tight end Greg Dulcich for multiple weeks. So, the offense isn’t full of dynamic players, even if receiver Jerry Jeudy returns. So, I would hold off from starting Wilson, especially against a good Commanders defense.

Running Back Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine - SIT

Both backs split carries last week vs. the Raiders and neither had great fantasy weeks or found the end zone. Now, they face a tough Washington front seven who figures to be a tough matchup and will likely be adding a few extra bodies close to the line of scrimmage to stop the run.

The Commanders' defense also held Cardinals runner James Conner is an average day last week, so I would not expect either of these backs to have big games this weekend. Going forward, both backs will be very touchdown dependant in fantasy and likely will be nothing more than an RB2 most weeks. Especially with the passing offense having the struggles that it is having.

Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy - SIT

We do not know if Jeudy is going to play this week but after his practice participation last week, he seems to be trending in the right direction. However, with him coming off a hamstring injury, I would not start him this week.

It remains to be seen if he’ll play. be on a snap count, or receive a full amount of snaps if he does play. So, for this week at least. I would play it safe and keep Jeudy on the bench. His usage and potentially aggravating the injury make him a risky start if you do end up playing him this weekend.

Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton - START

I am going out on a limb and saying Jeudy if he does play. may not be held to a snap count, so that would leave Courtland Sutton as your stop option in the passing game again in week one. He did catch a touchdown pass last week and could be a prime red zone target in the passing game.

I am not expecting a big game from him, but as a flex play or WR3, Sutton could make sense because of him being a target in the end zone. With that said, he is a risky start because of the issues in the passing game and with his issues to separate consistently. So, I would start him unless he is your WR3 or a flex play.

Tight End Adam Trautman - SIT

The tight end position in fantasy is a mess, especially with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews hurt, but even then, Trautman should not be in your lineups this week.

Sure, he will get most of the snaps at tight end now but his receiving upside is minimal at best. He cannot create after the catch and will need to get a touchdown to be relevant in fantasy. With this offense, those scoring opportunities will be few and far between and it will not be worth it to chase a touchdown from him.

Broncos Defense/ST - START

I am going out on a limb here and saying we see the Broncos' defense have a bounce-back game vs. the Commanders. The Raiders quick passing game neutralized the Broncos' pass rush and cornerback Damarri Mathis was picked on throughout the game. However, I think we see that change this weekend.

Quarterback Sam Howell is a young quarterback who has a handful of starts to his name and is coming off a game where the Cardinals' defense gave him some trouble. On paper, the Broncos defense is much better than the Cardinals and we should see a return of the pass rush as well as some turnover opportunities. So, for this week, I would start them with some cautious optimism.

Kicker Wil Lutz - SIT

He missed an extra point and a 55-yard field goal attempt last week which were both costly. On top of that, he is coming off his worst career season with the Saints last year so it is hard to trust him moving forward. There are better options out there and to be honest, if you had Lutz on your team in week one, you probably already cut him before reading this.