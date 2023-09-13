Broncos vs. Commanders Week 2 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have released their first practice participation report for Week 2 as the team prepares to take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Not a whole lot of new information and we’ll have to wait and see how things progress from here.

The big news is that tight end Greg Dulcich will likely be missing multiple games with a hamstring injury — the same one that caused him to miss seven games in 2022. However, it does look like they will get wide receiver Jerry Jeudy back. Head Coach Sean Payton said today that Jeudy was ‘close’ to being active in Week 1, which likely means he’ll be good to go this week.

“He was,” Payton said on Wednesday on how close Jeudy was to playing in Week 1. “I get it. Sometimes you guys—when I say ‘gameday,’ he was a [true] gameday decision. Hamstrings are tricky, though, with the idea of possibly getting set back two or three more weeks. He was close. We actually had a workout pre-game to go through it. We made our decision off of that.”

Edge rusher Frank Clark, defensive tackle D.J. Jones, and cornerback Riley Moss were all limited as well, so we’ll have to wait and see how their status changes over the next couple of days.

As for the Commanders, defensive end Chase Young is dealing with a neck injury and may not be available this week. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is dealing with a toe issue, but is a full participant, so likely a minor annoyance for him.

Here is your full Broncos-Commanders practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP Frank Clark OLB Hip LIMITED Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LIMITED D.J. Jones DT Knee LIMITED Riley Moss CB Abdomen LIMITED

Commanders injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jartavius Martin DB Concussion DNP Curtis Samuel WR Hip LIMITED Chase Young DE Neck LIMITED Sam Cosmi G Shoulder FULL Terry McLaurin WR Toe FULL