2023, Week 2: Broncos vs. Commanders - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will host the Washington Commanders in Week 2 as they look to get into the win column for the first time in 2023. Here is everything we have on this game.

Well, that first game sucked, Broncos Country. But no sense crying over spilled milk. It’s on to the next one!

The Denver Broncos will remain in the Mile High City for Week 2 as they host the Washington Commanders. While Denver faltered down the stretch and gave away the game to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Commanders rallied at home to come from behind to beat the Arizona Cardinals. One team showed heart with the game on the line, while the other fell flat on their faces.

That is likely the storyline here as both teams look to either solidify their identity or remain in search of one. Hopefully it is Denver that finds itself back on track with its 2023 goals.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.