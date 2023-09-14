NFL picks for Week 2 of the 2023 season

Like the Denver Broncos, we all struggled a bit in Week 1. The top record was 9-7 and only two of us were theoretically in the money on picking against the spread. All around it was a brutal first week of the season and we’ll all be looking to bounce back in Week 2. Here’s where things stand between the five of us picking on Mile High Report.

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 2 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

For the MHR Challengers straight-up pick’em results, I got absolutely rinsed by half the people who joined. DailyDose came in first with 13 wins, then a four way tie for second with 11 wins. It’s a little rough to be down four games after just one week, but it is what it is. You can still join the league below. I cover the weekly top pick winners and the overall, so if you join late you can still receive some glory along the way!

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick'em group.

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!