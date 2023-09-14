If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Commanders game on your local CBS affiliate. Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week.

The coverage area this week is rather weak. Both Denver and the Washington Commanders are not very interesting to people outside of their respective local fanbases, so the map coverage is only around those home bases. The Dallas Cowboys being on CBS late really encroached in on the normal local areas we see for Broncos games — even when they aren’t playing well. Denver just needs to start winning games again.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.