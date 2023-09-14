Thursday Night Football Week 2: Vikings at Eagles Open Thread

Welcome to Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

This is a game that the Philadelphia Eagles should be heavily favored to win. They are at home and on prime time. While they didn’t look great on the road last week, they were able to push through for the win. The Minnesota Vikings, on the other hand, looked quite awful at home and ended up losing.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. While I do think the Eagles will take this game, I expect the Vikings to be more annoying this week to their opponent than they were last week. I think the final score will be within the spread and it will be a lower scoring game than the 49 over/under pick. I’m definitely hoping for a good game tonight!

Open thread in the comments section below. Discuss the games action there!