Broncos vs. Commanders Week 2 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos received a big boost on offense and a bit of a hit on defense with today’s practice report as the team prepares to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

The boost comes in the form of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy being a full participant in practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the preseason. That puts him on track to start on Sunday and that couldn’t have come at a better time with the hamstring injury to tight end Greg Dulcich. They lose one playmaker, but gained another. More good news on the participant front is that rookie cornerback Riley Moss is on his way back to full strength and defensive lineman D.J. Jones was also a full participant.

The bad news came from a report by Ian Rapoport who noted that defensive end Frank Clark injured his hip in practice on Wednesday and is likely to miss a few weeks. He won’t be going on short-term injured reserve, but is considered a week-to-week kind of injury.

Here is your full Broncos-Commanders practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP Frank Clark OLB Hip LIMITED DNP Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LIMITED FULL D.J. Jones DT Knee LIMITED FULL Riley Moss CB Abdomen LIMITED FULL

Commanders injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jartavius Martin DB Concussion DNP DNP Curtis Samuel WR Hip LIMITED LIMITED Sam Cosmi G Shoulder FULL FULL Terry McLaurin WR Toe FULL FULL Chase Young DE Neck LIMITED FULL