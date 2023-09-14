Broncos vs. Commanders Week 2 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos received a big boost on offense and a bit of a hit on defense with today’s practice report as the team prepares to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 2.
The boost comes in the form of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy being a full participant in practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the preseason. That puts him on track to start on Sunday and that couldn’t have come at a better time with the hamstring injury to tight end Greg Dulcich. They lose one playmaker, but gained another. More good news on the participant front is that rookie cornerback Riley Moss is on his way back to full strength and defensive lineman D.J. Jones was also a full participant.
The bad news came from a report by Ian Rapoport who noted that defensive end Frank Clark injured his hip in practice on Wednesday and is likely to miss a few weeks. He won’t be going on short-term injured reserve, but is considered a week-to-week kind of injury.
Here is your full Broncos-Commanders practice report for Thursday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|FULL
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Abdomen
|LIMITED
|FULL
Commanders injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jartavius Martin
|DB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Sam Cosmi
|G
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|Toe
|FULL
|FULL
|Chase Young
|DE
|Neck
|LIMITED
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
