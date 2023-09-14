 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Commanders Week 2 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos will likely have Jerry Jeudy on the field against the Washington Commanders. Here is your Thursday injury update for this Week 2 matchup.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos received a big boost on offense and a bit of a hit on defense with today’s practice report as the team prepares to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

The boost comes in the form of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy being a full participant in practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the preseason. That puts him on track to start on Sunday and that couldn’t have come at a better time with the hamstring injury to tight end Greg Dulcich. They lose one playmaker, but gained another. More good news on the participant front is that rookie cornerback Riley Moss is on his way back to full strength and defensive lineman D.J. Jones was also a full participant.

The bad news came from a report by Ian Rapoport who noted that defensive end Frank Clark injured his hip in practice on Wednesday and is likely to miss a few weeks. He won’t be going on short-term injured reserve, but is considered a week-to-week kind of injury.

Here is your full Broncos-Commanders practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP
Frank Clark OLB Hip LIMITED DNP
Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LIMITED FULL
D.J. Jones DT Knee LIMITED FULL
Riley Moss CB Abdomen LIMITED FULL

Commanders injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jartavius Martin DB Concussion DNP DNP
Curtis Samuel WR Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Sam Cosmi G Shoulder FULL FULL
Terry McLaurin WR Toe FULL FULL
Chase Young DE Neck LIMITED FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

