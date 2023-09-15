Most Broncos fans liked what they saw from Russell Wilson vs. Raiders

In our SB Nation Reacts survey this week, we asked several questions heading into the Denver Broncos Week 2 home game against the Washington Commanders. Our weekly confidence poll showed a steep decline after that home loss to the hated Las Vegas Raiders last week, but held at 53%.

They need to get back on the winning track for those of us who think the team is still heading in the right direction to remain feeling as such.

I think the results here reflected a lot of our collective reaction to how the Broncos’ offense played last week. In particular, how Russell Wilson played. The team only had seven or eight offensive possessions, so not a whole lot to grade from, but Wilson looked efficient and competent under Sean Payton’s offense. That gives me hope they could turn things around and its good to see Broncos Country mostly saw the same thing out of Wilson too.

However, unless they can turn the better performances into actual wins in games we’re not going to be satisfied. It’s been too many years in Denver and this drought needs to come to an end. Will it begin happen next week? Who knows, but most of us do think they’ll come out with a win at home against the Commanders.

I have the Broncos winning this game, but that is based more on need than what the Broncos have shown us. They’ve shown us they can’t win close games and notoriously stumble at the end of the games with the game on the line. That, more than anything, needs to change. Washington is flying high off a fourth quarter comeback win at home. Denver needs a little of that juice for a change.

