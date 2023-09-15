5 Commanders-Broncos props at DraftKings Sportsbook

The opening week of the Denver Broncos season was rough on just about everyone in Broncos Country.

In the first installment of the Broncos Props of the Week, I went 0-for-4. Hopefully, everyone hedged.

Here’s hoping I have a better week, though it couldn’t get much worse.

DraftKings Sportsbook has some of the best prop bets available, and Week 2 against the Washington Commanders is no different.

Jerry Jeudy anytime TD (+155)

Russell Wilson and the Denver offense missed Jeudy in a big way against the Las Vegas Raiders. It looks like the receiver will be on the field for the Broncos on Sunday. Jeudy gets in the endzone in his first game of the 2023 season.

Brian Robinson Jr. anytime TD (+160)

Robinson is a really good running back and more often than not finds his to get touchdowns. The Washington running back does so on Sunday.

Russell Wilson over 1.5 passing TDs (+135)

Since Jeudy finds his way into the endzone as a passing touchdown, Wilson will get at least one more. Wilson did have two in the opening week and now he gets Jeudy back.

Russell Wilson 225+ passing yards (-120)

Wilson only had 117 yards against Las Vegas, but I think gets 225+ thanks to the return of Jeudy and the emphasis on explosive plays on Sunday.

Javonte Williams over 48.5 rushing yards (-110)

In Williams’ first regular season game since his knee injury, he went over this mark against the Raiders. It was also his first game in the Sean Payton offense. Williams will build on that opening game and get over 48.5 rushing yards again this Sunday.

As a friendly reminder: Bet with your head, not over it.