Broncos vs. Commanders Week 2 practice participation report

The Denver Broncos offense will get a boost with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returning to the lineup in Week 2 as they take on the Washington Commanders. The timing was good considering they lost tight end Greg Dulcich to a hamstring injury last week.
Denver’s offense will need all the firepower it can muster. Their offensive efficiency tanked after Dulcich left the game and replacing the tight end thread is going to be difficult given the rest of the tight ends on the roster are more run blocking tight ends. Jeudy will give them a dynamic route running threat to pair with Courtland Sutton’s jump ball abilities. Maybe that gives them an edge.
On the defensive side, the Broncos will lose edge rusher Frank Clark. That’s not good given the pass rush in Week 1 was absolutely non-existent. They will need to find a way to generate some pressure or it’ll be another long day for the defense.
Meanwhile, the Commanders get Chase Young back in the lineup. The Broncos offensive line struggled at times against Maxx Crosby and while Young hasn’t been as effective as Crosby, the concern there is warranted for Denver’s offensive line.
Here is your full Broncos-Commanders practice report for Friday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Abdomen
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
Commanders injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jartavius Martin
|DB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|--
|Sam Cosmi
|G
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|Toe
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Chase Young
|DE
|Neck
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
