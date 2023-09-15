Broncos vs. Commanders Week 2 practice participation report

The Denver Broncos offense will get a boost with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returning to the lineup in Week 2 as they take on the Washington Commanders. The timing was good considering they lost tight end Greg Dulcich to a hamstring injury last week.

Denver’s offense will need all the firepower it can muster. Their offensive efficiency tanked after Dulcich left the game and replacing the tight end thread is going to be difficult given the rest of the tight ends on the roster are more run blocking tight ends. Jeudy will give them a dynamic route running threat to pair with Courtland Sutton’s jump ball abilities. Maybe that gives them an edge.

On the defensive side, the Broncos will lose edge rusher Frank Clark. That’s not good given the pass rush in Week 1 was absolutely non-existent. They will need to find a way to generate some pressure or it’ll be another long day for the defense.

Meanwhile, the Commanders get Chase Young back in the lineup. The Broncos offensive line struggled at times against Maxx Crosby and while Young hasn’t been as effective as Crosby, the concern there is warranted for Denver’s offensive line.

Here is your full Broncos-Commanders practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Frank Clark OLB Hip LIMITED DNP DNP OUT Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LIMITED FULL FULL -- D.J. Jones DT Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -- Riley Moss CB Abdomen LIMITED FULL FULL

Commanders injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jartavius Martin DB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Curtis Samuel WR Hip LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED -- Sam Cosmi G Shoulder FULL FULL FULL -- Terry McLaurin WR Toe FULL FULL FULL -- Chase Young DE Neck LIMITED FULL FULL