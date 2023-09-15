 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Commanders Week 2 practice participation report

Confirmed. The Denver Broncos will have Jerry Jeudy available for their Week 2 home game against the Washington Commanders.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos offense will get a boost with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returning to the lineup in Week 2 as they take on the Washington Commanders. The timing was good considering they lost tight end Greg Dulcich to a hamstring injury last week.

Denver’s offense will need all the firepower it can muster. Their offensive efficiency tanked after Dulcich left the game and replacing the tight end thread is going to be difficult given the rest of the tight ends on the roster are more run blocking tight ends. Jeudy will give them a dynamic route running threat to pair with Courtland Sutton’s jump ball abilities. Maybe that gives them an edge.

On the defensive side, the Broncos will lose edge rusher Frank Clark. That’s not good given the pass rush in Week 1 was absolutely non-existent. They will need to find a way to generate some pressure or it’ll be another long day for the defense.

Meanwhile, the Commanders get Chase Young back in the lineup. The Broncos offensive line struggled at times against Maxx Crosby and while Young hasn’t been as effective as Crosby, the concern there is warranted for Denver’s offensive line.

Here is your full Broncos-Commanders practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Frank Clark OLB Hip LIMITED DNP DNP OUT
Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LIMITED FULL FULL --
D.J. Jones DT Knee LIMITED FULL FULL --
Riley Moss CB Abdomen LIMITED FULL FULL

Commanders injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jartavius Martin DB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT
Curtis Samuel WR Hip LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED --
Sam Cosmi G Shoulder FULL FULL FULL --
Terry McLaurin WR Toe FULL FULL FULL --
Chase Young DE Neck LIMITED FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

