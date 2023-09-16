AFC West watch: Raiders sit atop the division

By the time the Denver Broncos kickoff on Sunday, all three teams in the AFC West will have played.

It’s highly unlikely the Las Vegas Raiders will remain atop the division, at least by themselves. It’s also unlikely, though not impossible, that the Kansas City Chiefs remain winless.

As for the Los Angeles Chargers, there’s a high probability that they’ll Charger again.

Here is the AFC West watch for Week 2 of the NFL season.

Kanas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 11 a.m. MT, CBS

The return of Chris Jones will no doubt help the Chiefs defense.

Can he catch passes?

Patrick Mahomes will also get a boost since tight end Travis Kelce will play on Sunday as well. Both Jones and Kelce missed the opener against the Detroit Lions.

There’s no word on the excuse for Kadarius Toney, who couldn’t catch a cold.

In all seriousness, Mahomes and the Chiefs should get their first win of the season. But Trevor Lawrence and that Jaguars offense is no slouch.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills, 11 a.m. MT, CBS

The Raiders days of leading the AFC West are more than likely over.

After the showing from Jeff George, err, Josh Allen against the New York Jets, he should be able to move the ball against the Las Vegas defense.

And the Buffalo defense should be able to get after Jimmy Garopolo.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans, 11 a.m. MT, CBS

The only thing the Titans have going for them is Derrick Henry. Maybe on either side of the ball. Granted, that’s a great card to be holding.

As for the Chargers, they’ll likely be without their stud running back Austin Ekler.

If the LA defense can’t stop Henry, they’ll need Justin Herbert to make plays through the air to make up for the lost time of possession and score touchdowns.