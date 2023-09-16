Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders matchup history

This will be the first time the Denver Broncos play against Washington with their new name, the Washington Commanders. Historically this has been a very even matchup between these two teams with the Broncos leading by a narrow eight to seven margin, but with Washington defeating the Broncos in the 1988 Super Bowl. This weekend gives the Commanders the opportunity to tie to the series at eight.

Last time these two teams played it was in 2021 and Teddy Bridgewater and Taylor Heinicke were under center for these two franchises. Meanwhile the quarterbacks suiting up this weekend, one played for a different team in a different conference and the other was still in college at the University of North Carolina. That 2021 matchup ended in a win at Mile High with the Broncos winning 17-10, led by a 109.9 passer rating by Bridgewater and the Broncos defense snagging two picks against Heinicke. Tim Patrick led the team in receiving yards on the day as well.

These teams have been alternating wins since 2001, resulting in neither team winning twice in a row since 1998 with the Broncos winning back to back matchups in 1995 and 1998 by putting up 38 points in each matchup. Let’s see if the Broncos can break the trend and win two in a row against the Commanders.

Here are all the matchups and scores between the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders in history: https://www.footballdb.com/teams/nfl/denver-broncos/teamvsteam?opp=32

Broncos News:

