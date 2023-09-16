Broncos vs. Commanders score predictions for Week 2

Well, the Denver Broncos 2023 season started off looking a lot like the last several seasons. More losing at home to AFC West rivals. We’ll have to see if they can turn things around against the Washington Commanders here in Week 2 and while most of us have our doubts, we are all trying to remain optimistic.

Collectively, we have the Broncos winning this game in a close one. The final score prediction is 23-17 over the Commanders. Frankly, I’ll take any win I can get these days.

Here is how we see things playing out individually.

Broncos 20, Commanders 17

In rare fashion, the Broncos come from behind to win late in the fourth quarter. Something we haven’t really seen since the Peyton Manning days. The win catapults Denver onto a winning streak that changes the losing culture overnight and all of our fan troubles are saved! Hey, it could happen!! And if they don’t, here is a cool video from NFL Throwback YouTube account recounting a John Elway to Rod Smith ‘Hail Mary’ game from 1995. - Tim Lynch

Broncos 27, Commanders 20

As I stated in my Scouting the Enemy post, I think the Broncos are on track to rebound and come out victorious against the Commanders. They can’t afford to lose this game. Having Jerry Jeudy back on offense will help bolster their passing game and I am confident their pass rush can improve and make a mark against their young quarterback Sam Howell. - Chris Hart

We have partnered with Homage to bring fans Denver Broncos apparel. We appreciate your support!

Broncos 17, Commanders 13

Take the under until proven otherwise. As long as the defense can step up and harass the QB, the offense should get to the magic number 17 and bring home a win. It would be nice to see the offense step on the gas in the second half, like I told Ian on Broncos Odds and Endzones, but Sean Payton will have to be more aggressive with his play calling to make that happen. - Adam Malnati

Broncos 31, Commanders 14

I’ll call it big. Payton allows Russ to throw deep, Mathis bounces back after getting picked on last week, and Jeudy lives up to his athleticism. We deserve a good week sometime. - John Holmes

Broncos 20, Commanders 17

Twenty points isn’t asking for too much, right? Right? It shouldn’t, but that’s also been the sentiment in these parts since Super Bowl 50. The return of Jeudy should help produce the explosive plays that Payton said were lacking in the loss to the Raiders. Hopefully the Broncos can find a pass rush and find a way to contain Washington’s. - Ian St. Clair

Broncos 27, Commanders 20

Why? WHY do I do this to myself? I don’t know, honestly. But despite the fierce Washington DL and potential of Chase Young making his debut, the optimist (perhaps naivety) in me wants to believe the good Broncos offense we saw last Sunday was but a taste of what’s to come, and now Payton will have a better idea of what works. Plus getting Jerry Jeudy back will be a big plus. But can we please not lose to Sam Howell, a name that sounds more like a local insurance agent than a QB? - Nick Burch

Broncos 20, Commanders 16

Apparently it’s a hot take to day the Broncos score more than 16 points. I’m not sure why I think they’ll manage to be able to do that. Maybe it’s just the relentless optimist in me. Also Jerry Jeudy is back! - Ross Allen

What is your score prediction for the Broncos-Commanders game? Let us know in the comments section below.