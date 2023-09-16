Broncos place tight end Greg Dulcich on injured reserve

The Denver Broncos have determined that the hamstring injury suffered by tight end Greg Dulcich will likely sideline him for many weeks, so they have announced they’ll be moving him to injured reserve. He will be out a minimum of four weeks and then will have a 21-day window to return after he is cleared to return to practice. All said, the earliest he can return is Week 6 when Denver plays the Kansas City Chiefs.

This seems like the right move given this is the same hamstring that sidelined Dulcich for the first five games of 2022 and also the last two games. It has been a nagging-type injury for him throughout his career. When asked about the situation, Head Coach Sean Payton remained upbeat about the tight end room.

“Adam [Trautman] does a number of things well,” Payton said on Friday. “What I like [is] when we game plan, you know exactly what you’re getting, so you put him in those situations. Obviously, I’m glad we have him. [I am glad we have] Chris [Manhertz] as well and Nate [Adkins]. We like that meeting room and that position group. Certainly, you want Greg [Dulcich] to be a part of that as soon as he gets healthy. Those guys will have a significant role, especially in the running game, as well as the passing game.”

This group will need to step up big over the next month or more.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos elevated running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad. He should be able to add a bit to the special teams, but also provide some rotational value in the backfield if needed against the Washington Commanders.