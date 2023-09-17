 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos will be hosting the Washington Commanders in the Mile High City in Week 2. Here’s how to watch the game!

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

We’re ready for Week 2 today with the Denver Broncos hosting the Washington Commanders as Denver looks to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

Game Preview

Let’s start with baby steps. Last week, we were reaching for the stars hoping for some amazing turnaround that would lead to the team’s first playoff berth since the 2015 season. Instead, we wound up with another close game at home that Denver would find a way to lose and, again, to an AFC West rival.

So back to the drawing board and back to that first baby step... win a close game. This game should be close, since the Broncos are still not scoring a lot of points and the defense is just good enough to give up just enough points to overcome the 16 points the offense loves to score. Time to score 20. Give us that baby step.

The Broncos should win this game. The Commanders are not a great football team and being at home should give Denver the edge to win this game, but until they learn how to stop losing, anything could happen.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Washington Commanders (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1)

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: YouTube TV w/ NFL Sunday Ticket

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporting).

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you see blue in your region, then you should have the Broncos-Commanders game on your local CBS station on TV. The full map information is below.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Frank Clark OLB Hip LIMITED DNP DNP OUT
Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LIMITED FULL FULL --
D.J. Jones DT Knee LIMITED FULL FULL --
Riley Moss CB Abdomen LIMITED FULL FULL

Commanders injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jartavius Martin DB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT
Curtis Samuel WR Hip LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED --
Sam Cosmi G Shoulder FULL FULL FULL --
Terry McLaurin WR Toe FULL FULL FULL --
Chase Young DE Neck LIMITED FULL FULL

Broncos-Commanders Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are still somehow favored to win at home against the Commanders with an opening line at 3.5-points for Denver. That line has held all week and still stands at 3.5-points today. The over/under is 38.5, so oddsmakers are expecting a rather low scoring affair today. I think Denver does end up coming out on top by a score of 20-17, so I have the Commanders just barely covering the spread here and coming in just under that 38.5 mark.

Fan Sentiment

In our weekly Broncos fan survey, we had a series of questions and, surprisingly, the mood in Broncos Country is somewhat subdued, but remains upbeat. 53% of fans still believe the team is heading in the right direction and a 66% of them liked what they saw from Russell Wilson in Week 1. That carried over into our final question over whether or not this team will turn things around in Week 2 against the Commanders. 56% of us still believe this team can and will win today.

Broncos 2023 schedule

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Final Score Record
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Final Score Record
1 9/10/2023 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 16-17 0-1
2 9/17/2023 vs. Washington Commanders 2:25 PM CBS
3 9/24/2023 at Miami Dolphins 11:00 AM CBS
4 10/1/2023 at Chicago Bears 11:00 AM CBS
5 10/8/2023 vs. New York Jets 2:25 PM CBS
6 10/12/2023 at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF) 6:15 PM Prime Video
7 10/22/2023 vs. Green Bay Packers 2.25 PM CBS
8 10/29/2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2:25 PM CBS
9 11/5/2023 BYE
10 11/13/2023 at Buffalo Bills (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN
11 11/19/2023 vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC
12 11/26/2023 vs. Cleveland Browns 2:05 PM FOX
13 12/3/2023 at Houston Texans 2:05 PM CBS
14 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 PM CBS
15 TBD at Detroit Lions TBD TBD
16 12/24/2023 vs. New England Patriots (SNF) 6:15 PM NFL Network
17 12/31/2023 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 PM CBS
18 TBD at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD

