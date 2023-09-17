Broncos defense needs to improve in Week 2 vs Washington

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos defense showed left a lot to be desired in the opener.

The pass rush and quarterback pressure were non-existent.

The Broncos couldn’t get off the field in crucial moments (the end of the fourth quarter).

Needless to say, it was not the defensive showing we’ve seen from Denver in the last few years. The one aspect of a brutally bad franchise that was good.

That needs to change in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

“You always say rush and coverage work together, and you see a stat, you see no sacks, it doesn’t mean that there wasn’t any rush,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons told the Denver media this week. “Maybe there was just not as good (of) coverage, or vice versa. I know on the back end, there are some things we can be better at. I think that will help our front, and vice versa. So (I’m) not worried about it.”

Perhaps the defensive showing the Broncos put forth will motivate the unit to self-correct and be better today.

“Every year feels different, but this year I think there’s a good grit about us,” Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell told the media. “We’ve got a lot to prove. We don’t want to continue to be counted out, so if we don’t want to do that, then it’s on us.”

