NFL Week 2 Early Games: Open Thread

Welcome to Week 2 of the regular season.

As we wait for the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders game this afternoon, we’ll have our typical early games open thread to discuss this morning’s action. I look forward to seeing Josh Allen wipe that smug grin off Josh McDaniels’ face today and put the Raiders back into the losing column where they belong. I’m also going to be a huge Trevor Lawrence fan as the Jaguars look to start 2-0 while putting the Chiefs into the 0-2 start area. A place Patrick Mahomes has never seen. That would also be nice.

Early games schedule