Week 2: Broncos vs. Commanders gameday inactives

The Denver Broncos were completely ineffective at rushing the passer in Week 1 and that unit took a hit this week with the loss of Frank Clark to a hip injury.

By Tim Lynch
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos beleaguered outside linebacker position that failed to generate any pressure at all in Week 1 took another hit this week with the loss of Frank Clark to a hip injury. He’ll be inactive this week against the Washington Commanders, which puts that position group in even a bigger hole than it already was after a bad outing last week.

Despite practicing as a full participant late in the week, rookie cornerback Riley Moss is also inactive. The team also moved defensive end Elijah Garcia inactive. Those two will join rookies JL Skinner and Alex Forsyth as the inactive list for Denver in Week 2. I would consider Garcia being inactive a bit of a surprise, so we’ll have to see what the defensive line rotation looks like in this game.

The Commanders received a big boost with the return of Chase Young to the lineup. They’ll hope his presence will provide additional pressure on Russell Wilson in this game.

Here are your full inactives for both teams.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Frank Clark OLB
JL Skinner S
Riley Moss CB
Alex Forsyth CB
Elijah Garcia DE

Commanders inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Quan Martin DE
K.J. Henry DE
Trent Scott T
Chris Paul G
Curtis Hodges TE

