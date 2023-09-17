Week 2: Broncos vs. Commanders gameday inactives

The Denver Broncos beleaguered outside linebacker position that failed to generate any pressure at all in Week 1 took another hit this week with the loss of Frank Clark to a hip injury. He’ll be inactive this week against the Washington Commanders, which puts that position group in even a bigger hole than it already was after a bad outing last week.

Despite practicing as a full participant late in the week, rookie cornerback Riley Moss is also inactive. The team also moved defensive end Elijah Garcia inactive. Those two will join rookies JL Skinner and Alex Forsyth as the inactive list for Denver in Week 2. I would consider Garcia being inactive a bit of a surprise, so we’ll have to see what the defensive line rotation looks like in this game.

The Commanders received a big boost with the return of Chase Young to the lineup. They’ll hope his presence will provide additional pressure on Russell Wilson in this game.

Here are your full inactives for both teams.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Frank Clark OLB JL Skinner S Riley Moss CB Alex Forsyth CB Elijah Garcia DE