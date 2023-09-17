Week 2: Commanders at Broncos - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos will be looking to avoid an 0-2 start and another hard road to to relevancy in 2023 with a win over the visiting Washington Commanders in Week 2. We’ll have all of your live updates from the game here in this post and be sure to join the comments section below to discuss today’s game in real time.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporting). You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Commanders game predictions

Broncos vs. Commanders in-game updates

Randy Gregory gets the #Broncos first sack of the year and forces 4th down. pic.twitter.com/ZlLcZbyb5V — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

Commanders FG is NO GOOD.



Broncos ball. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023

Broncos' defense bends, but doesn't break.



Gives the Broncos' offense the ball at their own 39 yard line in great field position. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023

Broncos starting offense:



Bolles

Powers

Cushenberry

Meinerz

McGlinchey

Manhertz

Sutton

Johnson

Jeudy

J.Williams

Wilson



Broncos open with 11 personnel. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2023

Russell Wilson's first pass of the game is an 11-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy.



Welcome back. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) September 17, 2023

Two carries for Javonte Williams so far. 24 yards. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 17, 2023

RUSS IS OFF.



On third-and-2, Russell Wilson runs a QB keeper for 14 yards and a FIRST DOWN. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023

Broncos DRIVING down the field. Now within the 5.



PUNCH. IT. IN. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

Undrafted rookie RB Jaleel McLaughlin scores his first career touchdown#Broncos 7#Commanders 0pic.twitter.com/2p1w90ZTxs — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

Sam Howell not afraid to go to Pat Surtain's side to start the game.



Bold. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023

From Week 15 of 2019 through Week 5 of 2021, the Broncos went 24 games without a first-drive touchdown.



Now — two first-drive touchdowns in two games. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2023

SACK!!! BONITTO — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

Huge play for Josey Jewell — reaches up and deflects a Howell third-and-14 attempt to Dotson. Potential TD — or at least first-and-goal — saving play.



The Team Formerly Known As The Football Team settles for a FG. Broncos lead, 7-3 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2023

Roughing the passer gives the Broncos 15-yards — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

Russell Wilson with a 60-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.#Broncos 14#Commanders 3pic.twitter.com/OunKxhTKOd — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

SACK



JONATHON COOPER — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023

A week after long scoring drives, Denver's offense moved more quickly in the first quarter.



Total time of possession on two drives: 4:17

Total touchdowns: 2 — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) September 17, 2023

RUSSELL WILSON TO MARVIN MIMS FOR 54 YARDS. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023

#Broncos Russell Wilson with a beautiful pass to rookie WR Marvin Mimspic.twitter.com/JnbmUpEN3q — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

TOUCHDOWN, Wilson to Brandon Johnson, 16 yards — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2023

Damarri Mathis on Terry McLaurin for the INCOMPLETION. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023

The Marvin Mims Game.



Two catches for 113 and a TD plus a 45-yard punt return in the first 1.5 quarters. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) September 17, 2023

Woah.



Fumble by Russell Wilson recovered by the defense. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023

The officials missed a clear facemask on Russell Wilson's fumble.



Should still be Broncos ball and a first down. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023

Dang, blitz got there but a facemask — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

Last time the Broncos scored a TD on their first 3 drives was in 2010 against KC. https://t.co/JJtDTs9hs1 — Joe Mahoney (@ndjomo76) September 17, 2023

Fourth and goal for Washington at the Denver 4 and we've got a fracas in the end zone after TD pass. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 17, 2023

Kareem Jackson is EJECTED for the hit on Logan Thomas. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2023

Delarrin Turner-Yell has not played a regular-season snap before.



He was in on the 2-point conversion. Now he’ll be at safety for the rest of the game thanks to injuries to Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke and the ejection of Kareem Jackson. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2023

Big holding call erases a long Howell scramble — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

That was a really good throw from Howell...35-yarder. Washington now in FG range.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) September 17, 2023