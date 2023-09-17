Week 2: Commanders at Broncos - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos will be looking to avoid an 0-2 start and another hard road to to relevancy in 2023 with a win over the visiting Washington Commanders in Week 2. We’ll have all of your live updates from the game here in this post and be sure to join the comments section below to discuss today’s game in real time.
Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporting). You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.
Broncos vs. Commanders game predictions
Broncos vs. Commanders in-game updates
#Broncos Russell Wilson out early getting in pregame work #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/eZnrxfsGac— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 17, 2023
Randy Gregory gets the #Broncos first sack of the year and forces 4th down. pic.twitter.com/ZlLcZbyb5V— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023
Commanders FG is NO GOOD.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023
Broncos ball.
Broncos' defense bends, but doesn't break.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023
Gives the Broncos' offense the ball at their own 39 yard line in great field position.
Broncos starting offense:— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2023
Bolles
Powers
Cushenberry
Meinerz
McGlinchey
Manhertz
Sutton
Johnson
Jeudy
J.Williams
Wilson
Broncos open with 11 personnel.
Russell Wilson's first pass of the game is an 11-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) September 17, 2023
Welcome back.
Two carries for Javonte Williams so far. 24 yards.— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 17, 2023
RUSS IS OFF.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023
On third-and-2, Russell Wilson runs a QB keeper for 14 yards and a FIRST DOWN.
Broncos DRIVING down the field. Now within the 5.— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023
PUNCH. IT. IN.
Undrafted rookie RB Jaleel McLaughlin scores his first career touchdown#Broncos 7#Commanders 0pic.twitter.com/2p1w90ZTxs— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023
Sam Howell not afraid to go to Pat Surtain's side to start the game.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023
Bold.
From Week 15 of 2019 through Week 5 of 2021, the Broncos went 24 games without a first-drive touchdown.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2023
Now — two first-drive touchdowns in two games.
SACK!!! BONITTO— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023
Huge play for Josey Jewell — reaches up and deflects a Howell third-and-14 attempt to Dotson. Potential TD — or at least first-and-goal — saving play.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2023
The Team Formerly Known As The Football Team settles for a FG. Broncos lead, 7-3
Roughing the passer gives the Broncos 15-yards— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023
Russell Wilson with a 60-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.#Broncos 14#Commanders 3pic.twitter.com/OunKxhTKOd— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023
Broncos vs. Commanders first quarter recap https://t.co/AFOA6PwurJ via @MileHighReport— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023
SACK— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023
JONATHON COOPER
A week after long scoring drives, Denver's offense moved more quickly in the first quarter.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) September 17, 2023
Total time of possession on two drives: 4:17
Total touchdowns: 2
RUSSELL WILSON TO MARVIN MIMS FOR 54 YARDS.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023
#Broncos Russell Wilson with a beautiful pass to rookie WR Marvin Mimspic.twitter.com/JnbmUpEN3q— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023
TOUCHDOWN, Wilson to Brandon Johnson, 16 yards— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2023
Damarri Mathis on Terry McLaurin for the INCOMPLETION.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023
The Marvin Mims Game.— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) September 17, 2023
Two catches for 113 and a TD plus a 45-yard punt return in the first 1.5 quarters.
Woah.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023
Fumble by Russell Wilson recovered by the defense.
The officials missed a clear facemask on Russell Wilson's fumble.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023
Should still be Broncos ball and a first down.
Dang, blitz got there but a facemask— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023
Last time the Broncos scored a TD on their first 3 drives was in 2010 against KC. https://t.co/JJtDTs9hs1— Joe Mahoney (@ndjomo76) September 17, 2023
Fourth and goal for Washington at the Denver 4 and we've got a fracas in the end zone after TD pass.— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 17, 2023
Kareem Jackson is EJECTED for the hit on Logan Thomas.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2023
Delarrin Turner-Yell has not played a regular-season snap before.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2023
He was in on the 2-point conversion. Now he’ll be at safety for the rest of the game thanks to injuries to Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke and the ejection of Kareem Jackson.
Big holding call erases a long Howell scramble— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023
That was a really good throw from Howell...35-yarder. Washington now in FG range.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry— Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) September 17, 2023
Justin Simmons was shaken up, but got up shortly after. Good to see.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2023
Broncos vs. Commanders second quarter recap https://t.co/aYEIyxIu6v via @MileHighReport— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023
