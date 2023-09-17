 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 2: Commanders at Broncos - Live Updates

We have all of your updates from today’s game between the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders in Week 2.

The Denver Broncos will be looking to avoid an 0-2 start and another hard road to to relevancy in 2023 with a win over the visiting Washington Commanders in Week 2. We’ll have all of your live updates from the game here in this post and be sure to join the comments section below to discuss today’s game in real time.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporting). You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Commanders game predictions

Broncos vs. Commanders in-game updates

