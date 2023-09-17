Broncos vs. Commanders first quarter recap

The Denver Broncos won the opening coin toss again this week and elected to defer possession to the second give. This brought the Washington Commanders offense out on the field to start the game.

On their opening possession, the Commanders were stuffed for a two yard run on first down and then had their screen pass blown up by the Broncos defense. On third and 9, Sam Howell found a wide open Jahan Dotson wide open for an 18 yard gain and a first down.

Their next screen pass wasn’t blown up as Brian Robinson blew through the open field for a huge gain into Broncos’ territory down to the 30 yard line. Two plays later on third and four, Howell was hit hard by Randy Gregory from behind for the big sack to force a Commanders field goal attempt.

Randy Gregory gets the #Broncos first sack of the year and forces 4th down. pic.twitter.com/ZlLcZbyb5V — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

The field goal was horribly shanked and missed badly. Denver’s defense bent, but didn’t break.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense came out throwing on first down and hit Jerry Jeudy immediately for a 10-yard gain. On the next play, Javonte Williams hit the hole hard for a 15-yard gain and another first down.

After a one-yard sack, Wilson handed off to Williams on second down to ripped of a nine yard gain to setup a third and two. Wilson then faked a hand off and rolled outside for a big gain of 14-yards into the red zone. Marvin Mims Jr. then took a tricky handoff on first down and got it down to the Commanders 6-yard line for an eight yard gain.

On a jet sweep to rookie Jaleel McLaughlin, the Broncos scored on their opening possession. McLaughlin was so fast through the hole he wasn’t even touched on his way to his first career touchdown.

Undrafted rookie RB Jaleel McLaughlin scores his first career touchdown#Broncos 7#Commanders 0pic.twitter.com/2p1w90ZTxs — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

Broncos 7, Commanders 0.

On the Commanders second drive, they continued to find success against Vance Joseph’s defense. Two early first downs set them up just across midfield. Howell then hit Logan Thomas over the middle of the field to set Washington up just outside of the red zone. Howell started the game 9/10 on passing.

Right after that big completion to Thomas, Nik Bonitto exploded off the edge and brought Howell down for an eight-yard loss. On second and 18, Howell came back with a short pass outside for a short gain, then on third and 14 he had an open receiver but Josey Jewel climbed the ladder to bat the pass down to force another field goal attempt.

Broncos 7, Commanders 3.

With just 24 second left in the first quarter, the Broncos started with a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Wilson. Wilson then went deep to Marvin Mims Jr. for a 60-yard touchdown pass to end the quarter. Big play!

Russell Wilson with a 60-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.#Broncos 14#Commanders 3pic.twitter.com/OunKxhTKOd — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

Broncos 14, Commanders 3.