Broncos vs. Commanders second quarter recap

After the big 60-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr. at the end of the first quarter, the Denver Broncos defense opened up big with another sack and a three and out on the Washington Commanders.

Russell Wilson opened up from their own 10-yard line with an incompletion, then Javonte Williams broke tackles and fought his way forward for a six-yard gain. On third and four, Wilson went deep again to Marvin Mims Jr. for a 54-yard gain into Commanders territory.

#Broncos Russell Wilson with a beautiful pass to rookie WR Marvin Mimspic.twitter.com/JnbmUpEN3q — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

Back to back runs for short gains brought up another third down. On third and 8, Wilson went to Jerry Jeudy on a quick screen pass for seven yards. They were short by a yard, but Sean Payton elected to go for it on fourth and one. Wilson on the quarterback keeper dove forward for the first down at the Commanders 20-yard line.

After a four-yard run by Javonte Williams, Wilson fired a pass over the middle to wide receiver Brandon Johnson who turned it up field for a 16-yard touchdown and a huge lead for the Broncos.

Broncos 21, Commanders 3.

Yet another three and out for Denver’s defense gave the offense another chance to put up points. Marvin Mims then took the punt back 45-yards to give the Broncos a massive edge in field position on their next drive.

A holding penalty on Ben Powers set the Broncos back after an early first down. Russell Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and chased down having the ball knocked out of his hands for a critical fumble and turnover for the Washington Commanders defense.

With the ball at midfield, Sam Howell would get flushed out on first down and his offensive line would commit a holding penalty to push Washington back to a first and 20. Nik Bonitto came flying through on a blitz the next play and committed an egregious face mask penalty to give the Commanders a fresh set of downs.

Two plays later, they were setup just inside the red zone with a first and ten. They only need two more plays to get a first and goal at the Broncos’ five yard line. From there, an inside handoff to Brian Robinson gained a yard to bring the half down to the two minute warning.

Matt Henningsen came up with his second batted pass on second and goal, then Howell had his third down pass deflected. Washington decided to go for it on fourth and goal at the four yard line. Howell found Logan Thomas open in the end zone for the touchdown with less than two minutes to go in the half.

CRAZY TD catch by #Commanders TE Logan Thomas and a VICIOUS hit delivered by #Broncos S Kareem Jackson…



This is bad.

pic.twitter.com/dwKHn9eMCp — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 17, 2023

They would convert on the two-point try.

Broncos 21, Commanders 11.

Kareem Jackson leveled Thomas in the end zone launching himself high into the head of the defenseless receiver. It was an ugly play and Jackson was ultimately ejected from the game for that hit on Logan Thomas.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Commanders got one more possession before halftime. They took advantage of it driving down the field to setup a 49-yard field goal attempt. Joey Sly would bang it through to bring the Commanders to within 7 at halftime.

Broncos 21, Commanders 14.