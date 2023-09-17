Broncos vs. Commanders third quarter recap

The Denver Broncos opened the second half with the ball first, but momentum was all on the side of the Washington Commanders. Their defense would open up with a nine-yard sack on Russell Wilson, then stuffed a run by Javonte Williams for a loss of two. They would then blow up the offensive line to bat down a third down pass by Wilson to force a quick three and out.

Sam Howell converted on a third and 10 with his legs and that would help the wheels come off the defense. Two plays later, Howell would hit Terry McLaurin deep for a 30-yard touchdown to tie the game up early in the third quarter.

GO UP AND GET IT, SCARY TERRY pic.twitter.com/nGZuygzMHd — PFF (@PFF) September 17, 2023

Broncos 21, Commanders 21.

The Broncos did get their first first down in four drives on their next possession, but a clear miscommunication between Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson led to a Commanders interception and a chance to take their first lead of the game.

Jonathan Cooper saved the day a bit with a third and strip-sack that pushed the Commanders back to the Broncos 40-yard line for a 16-yard loss. They would attempt a 59-yard field goal and miss it badly to give the Broncos offense another chance to turn things around.

Denver took over on their own 49-yard line from there. Wilson would hit a pass in the flat to Samjae Perine for six yards, then a handoff to Marvin Mims Jr. would go for two yards. On third and two, Wilson would find Courtland Sutton over the middle for a 14-yard gain and a first down to the Commanders 30-yard line.

Another pass to Perine on first down went for 10-yards to get Denver into the red zone. Two plays later on third and two, Chase Young flushed Wilson out and caught him by the heels for the sack. The good news is they were in field goal range and Wil Lutz was able to put Denver back on top with a 31-yard field goal.

Broncos 24, Commanders 21.

The Commanders started their next drive with an offensive pass interference call that set them back on a 1st and 20. After a short pass to Terry McLaurin, Howell went back to McLaurin who slipped and fell but flopped well enough to draw the flag and the first down.

Brian Robinson then ripped off a huge run across midfield for as 27-yard gain. Nik Bonitto then exploded through the hole to meet Robinson in the backfield for a four-yard loss at midfield to end the quarter.