Watch Russell Wilson hit Marvin Mims Jr. for a 60-yard touchdown!

The Denver Broncos go up big in the first quarter over the Washington Commanders. They scored a touchdown on their first drive, but with just 24 seconds left in the first quarter they got the ball back for a second time in the game.

A roughing the passer penalty by the Commanders put the Broncos in good field position, but Russell Wilson didn’t need any more than a single play after that finding a wide open rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. down the field for a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Russell Wilson with a 60-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.#Broncos 14#Commanders 3pic.twitter.com/OunKxhTKOd — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

The touchdown, Mims’ first of his career, put the Broncos up 14-3 in the first quarter. The offense in Denver has come alive for the first time in what seems like forever. You love to see it!

Update: Mims wasn’t done there. On the very next series Wilson went deep on third down to Mims again for 54-yards and a first down. Mims had two catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in the first half.