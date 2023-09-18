The Denver Broncos are coming off back-to-back home losses to start the season by a combined three total points separating Denver from a win in both games. They are close, but also so far away, and now they take on a Miami Dolphins team off to a good start to their season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 7-point underdogs on the road against the Dolphins in Week 2. The over/under for this game stands at 47.0.

Broncos vs. Dolphins betting odds

Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

ATS Betting Lines: Miami -7

Moneyline Odds: Denver +245 / Miami -305

Over/Under: 47.0

After losing their first two games by a combined three points, the Broncos now take on a Dolphins team that is taking care of business to start the season. Despite my disappointment with the outcome of the last game, I think the Broncos are at least competing with their opponents and they could cover the spread here in this one.

Make no mistake, however, this is a game few of us even in Denver would expect the Broncos to win. The Dolphins have built themselves quite a good roster and are playing really well. The Broncos would need to play lights out to come out of there with their first victory of the season. That’s a tough ask for a team struggling to beat bad teams at home right now.

What do you think Broncos Country?