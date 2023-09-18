It’s going to be a long season for the Broncos

I legit don’t think Denver can beat anybody. This is the “easy” part of their schedule. — Mile High Broncos Podcasts (@MHBroncosPods) September 17, 2023

Going into the 2023 season, there was no mincing of words that the Broncos needed to start out strong in order to break the losing trend of recent seasons. After two games, the Broncos sit at 0-2 and concern has given way to reality that the Broncos are not a good football team, again.

While Russell Wilson has looked better under Sean Payton, there is no doubt that the defense has regressed. Blame DC Vance Joseph, his scheme, or any number of factors - the fact remains that when Denver needs a stop, they’re out of luck.

As has been said many times before, this team is not resilient. They are a group that has the stink of losing all over them and no about of scrubbing or scoring can remove it. The dynamic first half against Washington was a glimpse at what could be, while the second half was a tacit reminder of what, unfortunately, is.

Looking at the schedule, go ahead and circle games against the New York Jets on October 8 and Houston Texans on December, 3. After two poor performances leading into this season, it’s entirely likely that those two games give Denver the best chance to get wins. Credit to Aaron Rodgers and his flimsy Achilles for giving Broncos Country such lofty hopes.

Is it comforting to know that the season is already slipping from the Broncos grasp? At least we know what we have right out of the gate. Go ahead and make plans for January and February, Broncos Country. This is team going nowhere fast.

HORSE TRACKS

