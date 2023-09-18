Monday Night Football Doubleheader Week 2: Open Thread

When I asked why there were two Monday Night Football games tonight, I found that this is intentional and part of the NFL’s media rights agreement. Apparently, we’ll have a few MNF doubleheader games each year. However, this will be the first time where both games will overlap halves, which adds a new element to covering the games on these MNF doubleheaders.

MNF Doubleheader

New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1)

Kickoff: 5:15 PM MT

Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

Kickoff: 6:15 PM MT

Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I’m going with the Saints and Browns to win these games outright and cover the spread in both games. We’ll see if that was the right play, but I think both the Panthers and Steelers are not very good this year.