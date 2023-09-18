Report: Broncos are signing DE/OLB Ronnie Perkins off the Patriots practice squad

According to NFL Network analyst Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed defensive end/outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins off the New England Patriots practice squad. Perkins was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft but he has not played a single regular season snap since then.

Perkins had a productive career at Oklahoma which helped him be a third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. However, his career has not gone as he or the Patriots have expected. He spent the first 13 games of his rookie career as an inactive player before being placed on the injured reserve to end his rookie year. Then, the following year in 2022, he was placed on the injured reserve in August which ended his year before it even started. This past year, he made it through the summer healthy but was among the Patriots' final cuts and was eventually placed on their practice squad.

Now, the 6-3, 250-pound edge rusher will join the Broncos' 53-man roster and add some depth to their outside linebacker position. As of now, we do not know if there were any new injuries to this unit that would be a reason for this addition, but we do know that veteran Frank Clark will be sidelined with an injury. So, it is possible he was added because of that, but we will not know for sure until the Broncos announce this move officially.

Like Nik Bonitto, Perkins worked with Broncos pass-rush special Jamar Cain when the two were together at Oklahoma. So, it is possible the coaching connection here could be a reason why they signed the former third-round pick.