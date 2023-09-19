Payton: Broncos have to understand “how not to lose games”

The Denver Broncos are no strangers to close games. And finding ways to lose them.

In their last 19 games, the Broncos have played 16 one-score games. They’ve lost 12 of them, including the 35-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

After snatching defeat from the jaws of victory yet again, now what?

Broncos head coach Sean Payton had a great answer to the Denver media on Monday:

“Generally, I’m never going to elaborate on what I talk to the team about and not with you guys. I will say this — and we just talked about it — there are some things that stand out right now, and before you talk about how to win games, you also have to understand how not to lose games.”

As the old saying goes, you have to learn how to crawl before you walk. Since Denver can’t get out of its own way, Payton is exactly right about learning how not to lose games.

Payton went on to elaborate on what the Broncos must do to accomplish that.

“We’re currently tied for a league-high 19 penalties,” Payton told the media. “We lead the league defensively with defensive fouls called, with 12. (We have) five personal fouls. We have a number of plays where we’re off the field on third down, but there’s a flag on the turf, there’s holding or defensive pass interference, which makes it an automatic first down.

“Instead of being off the field, those are turnover penalties. We have to be better and more disciplined in that area, and that starts with us as coaches. Being able to tune out the distractions when you lose two games like this is challenging, but they have to be able to do that.”