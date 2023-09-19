AFC West Roundup: Week 1 - Disappointment across the board

After the first two weeks of the season, the Raiders are still the top team in the AFC West, Russell Wilson is still the best quarterback, the Chargers still can’t win an overtime game, and the Broncos still don’t know how to play a second half of football.

Let’s take a dive into what happened this week.

AFC West Standings Team W L T Div. Conf. Team W L T Div. Conf. Las Vegas Raiders 1 1 0 1-0 1-1 Kansas City Chiefs 1 1 0 0-0 1-0 Los Angeles Chargers 0 2 0 0-0 0-2 Denver Broncos 0 2 0 0-1 0-1

Washington Commanders @ Denver Broncos

Final score: 35-33

Recap: What a rush that first quarter and a half was. The Broncos came out firing and Marvin Mims Jr. was putting on a show, finishing the first half with two catches, 113 yards, and one touchdown. Russell Wilson was finding his targets, and the run game was getting it done. Even the defense was starting to pick things up as they registered all four of their sacks in the first half. It was all downhill from there though.

The Commanders would put up 11 points in the final two minutes of the half by scoring a touchdown on 4th down, converting the two-point conversion, and then kicking a field goal as time expired.

Denver would be outscored 21-12 in the second half as the offense, once again, stagnated, and Vance Joseph’s defense was unable to make any stops. Even a miraculous hail mary as time expired failed to mean much of anything in the end as they would fail to convert the two-point conversion, many thanks to a horrible non-call for defensive pass interference.

Injury concerns: S Delarrin Turner-Yell left the game due to cramping issues.

Week 3 matchup: Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Final score: 17-9

Recap: The Chiefs were able to bag their first win of the season, and would it surprise you if the returning Travis Kelce and Chris Jones played a huge part in this? It would not be a pretty start for KC though as their first four offensive drives resulted in a punt, punt, fumble, and an interception.

The scary thing for fans of AFC West rivals though is how good their defense looked. Jones would bag 1.5 sacks, a TFL, one pass defended, and two quarterback hits. The defense as a whole would record four sacks, seven quarterback hits, and limited Trevor Lawrence to just 216 yards passing with a 57% completion percentage.

If the Chiefs offense is able to get rolling and their defense is able to keep this up, we might be looking at a repeat this year. Much to the chagrin of basically the entire league.

Injury concerns: WR Kadarius Toney’s left foot was bothering him, but he did finish the game.

Week 3 matchup: Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders @ Buffalo Bills

Final score: 10-38

Recap: Josh Allen and the Bills offense has themselves a major bounce-back game against the Raiders, who showed the kind of team that they really are. Allen would complete his first 13 pass attempts and would finish the game with 274 yards, no turnovers, and three touchdowns. The Bills would also pound the rock, gashing the Raiders for 183 yards on the ground.

Jimmy Garoppolo would look closer to what most experts and fans expected him to look like, finishing the game with only 185 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Josh Jacobs would do nothing in the run game as he totaled -2 yards on nine carries. It seems like this team is getting back to where they should be, and it only makes Denver’s loss to them look that much worse.

Injury concerns: DT Bilal Nichols left the game with a hamstring injury. DE Chandler Jones remains questionable and WR Jakobi Meyers is still listed as questionable.

Week 3 matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans

Final score: 24-27

Recap: The Chargers remain unable to win a game if it goes to overtime as they have now lost five overtime games since 2020, which is good enough for most in the league since then. This is also their first 0-2 start since 2017 when they started off the year 0-4.

Most of the action in this game came right before the end of the first half and the beginning of the 2nd half. Each team would score a touchdown and a field goal in the last three minutes of the 1st.

When it got to overtime, the Chargers would win the coin toss, receive the kickoff, and then Justin Herbert would throw three straight incompletions, the Chargers would then punt after going three-and-out, and then the Titans would drive 37 yards and sink a 41-yard field goal to win it.

Injury concerns: RB Austin Ekeler, LB Daiyan Henley, LB Eric Kendricks, and LB Chris Rumph II are all still listed as questionable.

Week 3 matchup: Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings

Predictions for Week 3

Much like the Broncos, my predictions are not off to the best of starts. I am now 3-4 on the year after entering the week 2-1. I guess I should know better than to bet against the Chiefs and to bet in favor of the Broncos.

This week I think that the Chargers find a way to fall to the Vikings, I don’t think the Raiders' offense can do anything against the Steelers' buzzsaw of a defense, and the Broncos will be lucky to not get blown out by Miami, and the Chiefs better be able to beat the Bears.

Drop your predictions down in the comments!