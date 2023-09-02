Predicting the Broncos record and if they will finally end their postseason drought

Heading into the 2023 season, the Denver Broncos are looking to bounce back from a disastrous 2022 season that saw them just win five games and fire their first-year head coach before the season ended. Now, with veteran head coach Sean Payton running the show, the Broncos head into the upcoming season with some cautious optimism with hopes of ending their postseason drought.

With that question in mind, I asked the Mile High Report staff to give me their record prediction for the Broncos this upcoming season and whether or not the team will make the playoffs or not? Here are their answers and let us know if you agree or disagree with their thoughts and opinions.

Scotty

Realistically, I want to say 8 to 9 wins and probably out of the playoffs but that’s no fun. Give me 10-7 or 11-4 and making the wildcard.

Tim Lynch

I’m going with most of the fans that voted in our weekly survey this week. 10-7 with a playoff berth and second place in the AFC West.

Nick Burch

10-7, no playoff

Ross Allen

9-8 or 10-7 and miss the playoffs. Maybe I just want to think conservatively too avoid disappointment this year.

Rachel Strand

Whenever I give exact record predictions, it always goes awry in some way during said season. So I am going to say 10+ wins.

Adam Malnati

10-7, and a playoff berth seems reasonable. 9-8 is the more likely scenario and at that point, there are too many variables in play that could keep that out.

Ian St. Clair

8-9 and 7-10 is just as likely as 9-8 and 10-7. But I think Sean Payton gets the Broncos to 10-7, which will be good enough for a Wild Card berth.

Mike DeCicco

9-8. It’s progress. It’s headed in the right direction.

Christopher Hart

Magic in the Mile High City. The Broncos will finish the season 10-7 and secure a playoff berth

Sadariane

I like what I see from coach Sean Payton. He’s a true leader and has a plan. That translates to 10-7.