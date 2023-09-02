Recent Broncos Home Opener Wins

The Denver Broncos will be kicking off their 2023 season against their long-time divisional rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, eight days from now on September 10th at Mile High Stadium. History says the Broncos have a very good chance of starting this season 1-0 with their dominant home opener record of 20-3 over the past 23 years.

Let’s take a look at fun home opener wins from recent seasons:

In 2021, the Broncos came out of the gates flying winning three straight games with Teddy Bridgewater under center. In Week 3, the Broncos had their first home game of the season and smashed the New York Jets by a score of 26-0, while picking off Zach Wilson twice and sacking him five times.

The home opener for the Broncos in 2018 resulted in yet another electrifying win, but against a familiar face, Russell Wilson and his former team the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos sealed the win with big time plays in the 4th quarter from Super Bowl 50 champions, Von Miller and Demaryius Thomas. Miller tallied up three sacks and DT had himself the go-ahead touchdown grab to put the Broncos up 27-24, which was the final score.

Last but not least, a game that is mostly known for the Broncos almost blowing a 24-0 lead at Mile High against the Andrew Luck Colts in 2014. Peyton Manning and Julius Thomas combined for 3 touchdowns and 104 yards through the air, torching the Colts defense in the first half. The Broncos D was able to hold on and keep the Colts offense at 24 points by means of a big pass breakup by Bradley Roby against Reggie Wayne on 4th down. The Colts got their revenge against the Broncos unfortunately in the Divisional Round that same season.

