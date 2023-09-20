Denver Broncos game 2 snap data and analysis

The Denver Broncos offense started out well this week scoring a TD on the first three possessions against the Washington Commanders, but then the offense started sputtering and would only manage two field goals before the Hail Mary TD at the end of the game. In game one the offense played 64 snaps and they got two more snaps this week. Like last week the entire OL played the whole game. Unlike last week, we didn’t use six offensive linemen on any play.

Offense

Player Pos Num Pct Mike McGlinchey T 66 100% Quinn Meinerz G 66 100% Ben Powers G 66 100% Garett Bolles T 66 100% Lloyd Cushenberry III C 66 100% Russell Wilson QB 66 100% Courtland Sutton WR 59 89% Adam Trautman TE 54 82% Jerry Jeudy WR 45 68% Samaje Perine RB 33 50% Javonte Williams RB 30 45% Brandon Johnson WR 30 45% Chris Manhertz TE 21 32% Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 21 32% Marvin Mims WR 16 24% Michael Burton FB 13 20% Nate Adkins TE 5 8% Jaleel McLaughlin RB 3 5%

Like last week, Adam Trautman got the most snaps of the TEs with 54. Chris Manhertz got twenty-one and UDFA Nate Adkins got five.

Courtland Sutton got the most snaps of the wide receivers with 59. Jerry Jeudy got 45 and Brandon Johnson got 30. WR4 and WR5 for this game were LJ Humphrey with 21 and Marvin Mims with 16. I think Mims deserved and deserves more than 24% of the offensive snaps.

Samaje Perine got 33 snaps with Pookie Williams getting 30. Michael Burton got 13 at fullback and Jaleel McLaughlin made the most of his three snaps with a TD run.

Three offensive players were active but played no offensive snaps: Dwayne Washington, Luke Wattenberg and Quinn Bailey.

Defense

The defense was on the field for 73 plays against the Commanders.

Player Pos Num Pct Patrick Surtain II CB 73 100% Justin Simmons FS 73 100% Damarri Mathis CB 73 100% Essang Bassey CB 65 89% Josey Jewell LB 65 89% Zach Allen DE 59 81% Jonathon Cooper LB 52 71% Alex Singleton LB 47 64% Randy Gregory LB 47 64% Nik Bonitto LB 45 62% D.J. Jones NT 41 56% Jonathan Harris DE 39 53% Kareem Jackson SS 35 48% Delarrin Turner-Yell FS 29 40% Mike Purcell NT 22 30% Matt Henningsen DE 18 25% Fabian Moreau CB 8 11% Ja'Quan McMillian CB 6 8% Drew Sanders LB 4 5% Thomas Incoom LB 2 3%

Patrick Surtain, Justin Simmons and Damarri Mathis all played every defensive snap.

With Kareem Jackson getting ejected after 35 snaps, Delarrin Turner-Yell (29 snaps) and Essang Bassey (65 snaps) were forced to play some strong safety. Two other defensive backs played some snaps with Fabian Moreau getting 8 and Ja’Quan McMillian getting 6.

The middle linebackers had Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton playing 65 and 47 snaps. Drew Sanders played four defensive snaps, but I don’t know if he was at ILB or OLB.

Jonathan Cooper got the most snaps at OLB with 52 while Randy Gregory got 47. We must have been using some 2-5 alignments because Nik Bonitto got 45. Thomas Incoom saw has first NFL defensive snaps with two, but lined up in the neutral zone and might find himself inactive next week because of it.

Zach Allen got the most snaps on the DL group with 59. DJ Jones and Jonathan Harris got 41 and 39 while Mike Purcell got 22 and Matt Henningsen got 18.

Only two defensive players did not play any defensive snaps, Justin Strnad and Tremon Smith. Both guys played 25 special teams snaps though to lead the team.