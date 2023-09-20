The Broncos are going through growing pains

Coach Payton is going to show this team how to play winning football. I have no idea when he’ll get them there, but he’s a driven man. He knows what it takes as well.

Now it is time for the men in the locker room to learn that lesson as well.

The last Bronco that knew what it took to win (Brandon McManus) was kicked to the curb this offseason. That leaves a locker room full of losing football players.

Don’t get me wrong...they WANT to win. They CAN win. They just don’t know how to do it at a consistent level yet.

In the NFL you need consistency play after play, quarter after quarter, and game after game. You can’t take your foot off the gas or let a bad play change your mental stability.

The Denver Broncos crumbled last week against the Washington Commanders, and I hope it stings. It is that kind of pain that will strike a spark and lead to change.

One of the traits I’m very thankful for with Sean Payton is that he’s keeping his coaching largely in the locker room and out of the public eye. I’d be curious to know just how much ass is getting chewed behind closed doors.

Regardless of whether coaches and players are sitting down gingerly this week as they prepare for Game 3 of the season, if they don’t start learning, they likely won’t be in Dove Valley past this season.

Rex Ryan, who interviewed for the Broncos defensive coordinator job had some strong criticisms about the current state of their defensepic.twitter.com/QF0ekwG1QR — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 19, 2023

