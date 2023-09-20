Denver Broncos Start Em, Sit Em: Week 3 vs. the Miami Dolphins

This past weekend, the Denver Broncos fell to a 0-2 record after losing a heartbreaker to the Washington Commanders by the score of 35-33. However, on the fantasy side of things, it was an exciting one. We saw Russell Wilson throw three touchdown passes, rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. top 100 yards, and catch a touchdown, while Brandon Johnson hauled in two touchdown passes himself.

Now, this weekend the Broncos head east to take on the 2-0 Miami Dolphins in what figures to be another high-scoring contest. With all that said, here are your Start Em and Sit Em’s for the Denver Broncos ahead of their week three matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback Russell Wilson - START

While the Broncos have not won a game yet, quarterback Russell Wilson’s stat line has been impressive. Through two games, he has 485 yards passing, 5 passing touchdowns, and 57 yards on the ground. He is coming off a game where he topped 300 yards, had 3 touchdowns(including a hailmary touchdown), and rushed for over 50 yards. So, it was a successful fantasy day for the Broncos quarterback.

Now, we enter a week two game vs. the Miami Dolphins passing game which can put plenty of points on the board. They will be facing a Broncos defense that has struggled pretty badly the past two games so they should find plenty of success. That means we will likely see the Broncos throw the ball early and often in this one which gives Wilson plenty of chances to rack up the fantasy points.

I would start Wilson this week and hope he avoids the second-half issues that have plagued him the past two weeks.

Running Back Javonte Williams - SIT

The Broncos rushing attack has been a bit of a disappointment so far this season. Running back Javonte Williams has not topped 52 yards on the ground this season, has not found the end zone yet, and is not being a factor in the run game. On top of that, he is only averaging 3.8 yards per carry on the ground while splitting touches with Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin.

With that said the Miami Dolphins have allowed four rushing touchdowns through two games, and the Broncos may decide to lean on their running game to keep the Miami offense on the sidelines. I just do not think the Broncos' defense is going to keep them out of the end zone which will affect the game script and limit the number of carries Javonte gets in this one. So, I am leaning towards sitting him in this one.

Broncos Receivers - SIT

I am going to group them all together because we have seen multiple receivers catch touchdown passes for the Broncos this season. Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims all have caught a touchdown pass this season while Brandon Johnson is coming off a two-touchdown performance. With the ball being spread around so much, it is hard to predict who is going to get the looks in the end zone and this will likely limit the upside of receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

So, while I would start Russell Wilson this weekend, the uncertainty at receiver with Payton spreading the ball around has me sitting the Broncos receivers this weekend in fantasy. If you want to roll the dice, go ahead, but it honestly could be any of the four who have caught a touchdown pass this season. so good luck.

Tight End Adam Trautman - SIT/DROP

If you for whatever reason have tight end Adam Trautman in your lineup, you need to sit him and consider dropping him. The passing upside is not there and he is not being targeted in the passing game. There are better options out there.

Broncos Defense/Special Teams - SIT/DROP

If you still have the Broncos defense on your roster, you should be looking elsewhere this week. They have struggled against Jimmy G. and Sam Howell in back-to-back weeks and are coming off a 35-point performance. Now, they’ll be facing the Miami Dolphins who have arguably the best offense in the league on the road and in the heat of Miami. You can sit the Broncos defense this week and likely just drop them.

Kicker Wil Lutz - SIT/DROP

This figures to be a high-scoring game but I would still sit Lutz simply because you cannot trust him. He is coming off a mistake-free game but his recent performances have me avoiding him in the fantasy world. There should be better kickers available and I recommend you go pick one of them up and drop Lutz.