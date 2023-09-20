Broncos Country is second-angriest fan base after Week 2

It’s not like we needed a website to measure social media and tell us what we would assume to be true - Broncos Country is ticked.

Broncos fans rank as the second “angriest fans in the NFL,” according to Gambling.com, which measures negative social media posts (sourced through Linkfluence).

Not surprisingly, the Broncos’ 18.2% negative rating on social media represents a 6.6% increase from last week - when Broncos fans ranked as the 10th most angriest fans.

To be honest, the only surprising thing is that Broncos’ fans aren’t No. 1 in the “angriest” category.

That belongs to Bills fans, apparently. Despite being 1-1, I guess Bills fans have decided it is Super Bowl or bust this year and any losses are beyond even the slightest bit acceptable.

For Broncos Country, losing by one point to the Raiders in Week 1 was frustrating. Losing by two points - after leading by 18 - to the Commanders in Week 2 was over the top.

Ironically but also not surprising, the happiest fan base right now belongs to the Dolphins. And who could blame them? After the fireworks they’ve put on the last two weeks, it would be crazy not to be happy about that.

So, the more interesting storyline, however, might come after Week 3 when the Broncos play the Dolphins.

If the Broncos lose big to the Dolphins and go 0-3, fans may skip anger and go right to apathy.

If the Broncos pull out an upset win in Miami, will Denver fans be happy? Or assume it’s just a fluke and stay mad? Will Dolphins fans be so embarrassed they are the angriest?

Knowing these fan bases, very little can make Broncos Country happy aside from dominating wins (something that hasn’t happened in a long time) - and probably not too much can mess with the Dolphins’ fans’ good mood right now.