Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos could be without safety Justin Simmons this week who is dealing with a hip issue as they prepare for the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

By Tim Lynch
Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are staying relatively healthy to start the season, but they did take another hit to their starting lineup this week with safety Justin Simmons dealing with a hip issue. It is unclear whether or not he’ll miss any games, so we’ll need to track his progress throughout the week.

Defensive tackle Mike Purcell and edge rusher Frank Clark were also non-participants in practice on Wednesday, while tackle Garett Bolles was limited by an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins appear to have a litany of injuries to report. Most appear to be minor with the players practicing in a limit capacity today. The biggest question mark for them is with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle who is in the concussion protocol after suffering a concussion against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

Here is your full Broncos-Dolphins practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Frank Clark OLB Hip DNP
Mike Purcell DT Ankle DNP
Justin Simmons S Hip DNP
Garett Bolles T Ankle LIMITED

Dolphins injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Salvon Ahmed RB Groin DNP
Xavien Howard CB NIR - Rest DNP
Jaylen Waddle WR Concussion DNP
Terron Armstead T Back / Ankle / Knee LIMITED
Elijah Campbell DB Knee LIMITED
Raekwon Davis DT Wrist LIMITED
Julian Hill TE Ankle LIMITED
Tyreek Hill WR Ankle LIMITED
Tyler Kroft TE Back LIMITED
Jaelan Phillips LB Back LIMITED
Andrew Van Ginkel LB Ankle LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

