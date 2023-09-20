Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are staying relatively healthy to start the season, but they did take another hit to their starting lineup this week with safety Justin Simmons dealing with a hip issue. It is unclear whether or not he’ll miss any games, so we’ll need to track his progress throughout the week.

Defensive tackle Mike Purcell and edge rusher Frank Clark were also non-participants in practice on Wednesday, while tackle Garett Bolles was limited by an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins appear to have a litany of injuries to report. Most appear to be minor with the players practicing in a limit capacity today. The biggest question mark for them is with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle who is in the concussion protocol after suffering a concussion against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

Here is your full Broncos-Dolphins practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Frank Clark OLB Hip DNP Mike Purcell DT Ankle DNP Justin Simmons S Hip DNP Garett Bolles T Ankle LIMITED

Dolphins injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Salvon Ahmed RB Groin DNP Xavien Howard CB NIR - Rest DNP Jaylen Waddle WR Concussion DNP Terron Armstead T Back / Ankle / Knee LIMITED Elijah Campbell DB Knee LIMITED Raekwon Davis DT Wrist LIMITED Julian Hill TE Ankle LIMITED Tyreek Hill WR Ankle LIMITED Tyler Kroft TE Back LIMITED Jaelan Phillips LB Back LIMITED Andrew Van Ginkel LB Ankle LIMITED