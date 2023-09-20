Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are staying relatively healthy to start the season, but they did take another hit to their starting lineup this week with safety Justin Simmons dealing with a hip issue. It is unclear whether or not he’ll miss any games, so we’ll need to track his progress throughout the week.
Defensive tackle Mike Purcell and edge rusher Frank Clark were also non-participants in practice on Wednesday, while tackle Garett Bolles was limited by an ankle issue.
Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins appear to have a litany of injuries to report. Most appear to be minor with the players practicing in a limit capacity today. The biggest question mark for them is with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle who is in the concussion protocol after suffering a concussion against the New England Patriots in Week 2.
Here is your full Broncos-Dolphins practice report for Wednesday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|DNP
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
Dolphins injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|Groin
|DNP
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Terron Armstead
|T
|Back / Ankle / Knee
|LIMITED
|Elijah Campbell
|DB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Raekwon Davis
|DT
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Back
|LIMITED
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|Back
|LIMITED
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
