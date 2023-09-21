NFL picks for Week 3 of the 2023 season as Broncos face the Dolphins

Okay then. After taking it to the chin again last week, I’m falling further behind my MHR team after just two weeks in pick’em. However, I can take solace in the fact that I am tied for first on picking games against the spread. Maybe I should just stick to picking the spread and letting the winners win and the losers lose in straight-up.

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 3 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. There isn’t a whole lot of disagreement between us either this week, but I like my New Orleans Saints pick. That could be my chance to gain on a couple of them. In the spread picks area, I really think the Denver Broncos could be a sneaky play. I didn’t pick them to win, but I think they make a game of it.

For the MHR Challengers straight-up pick’em results, I am getting destroyed. I forgot I changed the rules to forgive the worst week. I did that to give a late comer a chance to compete if they missed Week 1. In any case, my .500 pick’em record doesn’t stack up well at all. I’ll need a big week. RetiredLC took the Week 2 trophy with 13 wins. However, The top ranks are stacked with that 11 win weekly average right now.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 46001

Password: PaytonWins

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!