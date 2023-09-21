2023, Week 3: Broncos vs. Dolphins - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will be on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 as they look to get into the win column for the first time in 2023. Here is everything we have on this game.

The Denver Broncos are off to a rocky start to their 2023 season, losing both their first two games at home by a combined three points. An 0-2 start certainly puts their hopes for any return to playoff content in doubt and an 0-3 start would put those hopes to bed for good.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins have put up a ton of offense in their 2-0 start. Unlike the Broncos, they began the season on the road. After dispatching the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 1 shootout, they manhandled the New England Patriots on the road in Week 2. This is a strong team and the Broncos will need to play well on both sides of the ball to come out with a rare Florida road win for Denver.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.