If you are seeing GREEN in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Dolphins game on your local CBS affiliate. Alaska will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week, but Hawaii will.

There will be a lot more coverage this week nationwide for the Broncos game, but that is likely due to the Miami Dolphins excitement factor. However, not a lot of people are admitting that the Broncos offense has been good too. They currently boast the highest touchdown drive percentage in the NFL after two games, with the Dolphins in third. Maybe there is a chance the Broncos could win this game...

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.