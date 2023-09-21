 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night Football Week 3: Giants at 49ers Open Thread

The San Francisco 49ers will host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Come chat with us during the game!

By Tim Lynch
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

The San Francisco 49ers, surprisingly, are being carried more by their offense than their defense through two games. The defense is still a respectable 12th overall, but the rushing offense is ranked third in the league behind the legs of Christian McCaffrey. Meanwhile, the New York Giants were hot garbage in Week 1 and then rallied from a 28-7 deficit in the third quarter to beat the Arizona Cardinals, 31-28.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I am obviously picking the 49ers all the way here, but I low-key like the line to favor the Giants here on a backdoor cover. I don’t think this will be a super high scoring game, which is why I picked the under here, so that gives the 10-point spread an interesting option for bettors.

Open thread in the comments section below. Discuss the games action there!

