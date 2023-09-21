Thursday Night Football Week 3: Giants at 49ers Open Thread

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

The San Francisco 49ers, surprisingly, are being carried more by their offense than their defense through two games. The defense is still a respectable 12th overall, but the rushing offense is ranked third in the league behind the legs of Christian McCaffrey. Meanwhile, the New York Giants were hot garbage in Week 1 and then rallied from a 28-7 deficit in the third quarter to beat the Arizona Cardinals, 31-28.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I am obviously picking the 49ers all the way here, but I low-key like the line to favor the Giants here on a backdoor cover. I don’t think this will be a super high scoring game, which is why I picked the under here, so that gives the 10-point spread an interesting option for bettors.

