Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos increasingly look like they’ll be without safety Justin Simmons and defensive tackle Mike Purcell. It’s likely edge rusher Frank Clark will also be missing on Sunday. The good news is that the ankle issue that tackle Garett Bolles was dealing with is minor enough to have him back out there as a full participant.
While Jaylen Waddle remains in the concussion protocol for the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos’ secondary can put its full attention on containing Tyreek Hill instead. Head Coach Sean Payton is paying attention too, because he knows how good Tyreek is.
He’s a completely different type of athlete,” Payton said on Wednesday. “He’s extremely explosive. I would say there are two things that I never hear, but that I see on tape with him. He has great football IQ—not good. He’s savvy. He understands coverages and leverage. The second thing is he has outstanding stamina—next play, next play, next play. Those are two things that I notice aside from what we all see. I think he has really good football instincts. He can go for a number of plays.”
Containing Hill could keep the Broncos within striking distance on Sunday. Here is your full Broncos-Dolphins practice report for Thursday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
Dolphins injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Terron Armstead
|T
|Back / Ankle / Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Elijah Campbell
|DB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Raekwon Davis
|DT
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Back
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|Back
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
