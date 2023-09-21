 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos got tackle Garett Bolles back to full participant on Thursday ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

By Tim Lynch
The Denver Broncos increasingly look like they’ll be without safety Justin Simmons and defensive tackle Mike Purcell. It’s likely edge rusher Frank Clark will also be missing on Sunday. The good news is that the ankle issue that tackle Garett Bolles was dealing with is minor enough to have him back out there as a full participant.

While Jaylen Waddle remains in the concussion protocol for the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos’ secondary can put its full attention on containing Tyreek Hill instead. Head Coach Sean Payton is paying attention too, because he knows how good Tyreek is.

He’s a completely different type of athlete,” Payton said on Wednesday. “He’s extremely explosive. I would say there are two things that I never hear, but that I see on tape with him. He has great football IQ—not good. He’s savvy. He understands coverages and leverage. The second thing is he has outstanding stamina—next play, next play, next play. Those are two things that I notice aside from what we all see. I think he has really good football instincts. He can go for a number of plays.”

Containing Hill could keep the Broncos within striking distance on Sunday. Here is your full Broncos-Dolphins practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Frank Clark OLB Hip DNP DNP
Mike Purcell DT Ankle DNP DNP
Justin Simmons S Hip DNP DNP
Garett Bolles T Ankle LIMITED FULL

Dolphins injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Salvon Ahmed RB Groin DNP DNP
Jaylen Waddle WR Concussion DNP DNP
Terron Armstead T Back / Ankle / Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Elijah Campbell DB Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Raekwon Davis DT Wrist LIMITED LIMITED
Julian Hill TE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Tyler Kroft TE Back LIMITED LIMITED
Jaelan Phillips LB Back LIMITED LIMITED
Tyreek Hill WR Ankle LIMITED FULL
Andrew Van Ginkel LB Ankle LIMITED FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

