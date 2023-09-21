Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos increasingly look like they’ll be without safety Justin Simmons and defensive tackle Mike Purcell. It’s likely edge rusher Frank Clark will also be missing on Sunday. The good news is that the ankle issue that tackle Garett Bolles was dealing with is minor enough to have him back out there as a full participant.

While Jaylen Waddle remains in the concussion protocol for the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos’ secondary can put its full attention on containing Tyreek Hill instead. Head Coach Sean Payton is paying attention too, because he knows how good Tyreek is.

He’s a completely different type of athlete,” Payton said on Wednesday. “He’s extremely explosive. I would say there are two things that I never hear, but that I see on tape with him. He has great football IQ—not good. He’s savvy. He understands coverages and leverage. The second thing is he has outstanding stamina—next play, next play, next play. Those are two things that I notice aside from what we all see. I think he has really good football instincts. He can go for a number of plays.”

Containing Hill could keep the Broncos within striking distance on Sunday. Here is your full Broncos-Dolphins practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Frank Clark OLB Hip DNP DNP Mike Purcell DT Ankle DNP DNP Justin Simmons S Hip DNP DNP Garett Bolles T Ankle LIMITED FULL

Dolphins injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Salvon Ahmed RB Groin DNP DNP Jaylen Waddle WR Concussion DNP DNP Terron Armstead T Back / Ankle / Knee LIMITED LIMITED Elijah Campbell DB Knee LIMITED LIMITED Raekwon Davis DT Wrist LIMITED LIMITED Julian Hill TE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Tyler Kroft TE Back LIMITED LIMITED Jaelan Phillips LB Back LIMITED LIMITED Tyreek Hill WR Ankle LIMITED FULL Andrew Van Ginkel LB Ankle LIMITED FULL