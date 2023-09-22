5 Broncos-Dolphins props at DraftKings Sportsbook

This is a great week for prop bettors.

Since the Miami Dolphins offense is so much fun, that opens all kinds of opportunities to find a little wagertainment. Add in how bad the Denver Broncos defense is ... you see why this is a good week for props.

Last Sunday was actually pretty decent since I went 3-2 in my prop bets. And one that missed was 5 yards from hitting. On the season, I’m 3-6. Here’s hoping I can keep the trend from last week rolling.

DraftKings Sportsbook has some of the best prop bets available, and Week 3 against the Dolphins is no different.

Tyreek Hill anytime TD (-110)

Since it doesn’t appear that Jaylen Waddle will be out of concussion protocol, Hill will more than likely find his way into the endzone.

Marvin Mims anytime TD (+450)

In the first half against the Commanders, we saw an offense that could keep pace with the Dolphins. For that to happen, we need to see more deep shots to Mims on Sunday.

Russell Wilson over 1.5 pass TDs (+135)

In the first two games of the season, Wilson has at least two passing touchdowns in both games. I think Wilson will do it again on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa alternate pass yards 275+ (+110)

Denver’s secondary was just torched by a rookie quarterback to the tune of 299 yards. Now they could be without Justin Simmons and Mike Purcell. The Broncos defense was in an uphill battle when it was healthy.

Tyreek Hill alternate receiving yards 100+ (+140)

At least we don’t have to see Hill paired with Patrick Mahomes two times a season. I don’t see anyone in the Denver secondary who can keep up with Hill. And since Waddle doesn’t appear likely to play, that means more opportunities for Hill.

As a friendly reminder: Bet with your head, not over it.