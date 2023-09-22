 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos are ‘next man up’ at the safety position, while the Miami Dolphins have their star wide receiver breezing through the concussion protocol.

By Tim Lynch
Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will be without two key defensive starters on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with both safety Justin Simmons and edge rusher Frank Clark ruled out. Another key defensive contributor, defensive tackle Mike Purcell is also questionable after having his first limited practice session on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins look like they’ll be able to clear wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to play after suffering a concussion last Sunday. Miami has a history with fast concussion protocols, but the NFL and NFLPA found no violations of their process after several concussions suffered by Tua Tagovailoa last season. We’ll have to see if Waddle ends up playing and if so, whether or not he’ll be on any kind of pitch count.

All the said, the Dolphins are looking like they could be very close to full strength on Sunday. They look like a dangerous team in the AFC and a potential playoff contender. The Broncos, however, do not. They dropped their first two games at home to non-playoff teams and are on the verge of having their season washed just three weeks into the year.

Here is your full Broncos-Dolphins practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Frank Clark OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT
Justin Simmons S Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT
Mike Purcell DT Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Garett Bolles T Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL --

Dolphins injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Salvon Ahmed RB Groin DNP DNP LIMITED DOUBTFUL
Terron Armstead T Back / Ankle / Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Elijah Campbell DB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Raekwon Davis DT Wrist LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Julian Hill TE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Tyler Kroft TE Back LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Jaelan Phillips LB Back LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Jaylen Waddle WR Concussion DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Tyreek Hill WR Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL --
Andrew Van Ginkel LB Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL --

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

