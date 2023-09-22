Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos will be without two key defensive starters on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with both safety Justin Simmons and edge rusher Frank Clark ruled out. Another key defensive contributor, defensive tackle Mike Purcell is also questionable after having his first limited practice session on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins look like they’ll be able to clear wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to play after suffering a concussion last Sunday. Miami has a history with fast concussion protocols, but the NFL and NFLPA found no violations of their process after several concussions suffered by Tua Tagovailoa last season. We’ll have to see if Waddle ends up playing and if so, whether or not he’ll be on any kind of pitch count.
All the said, the Dolphins are looking like they could be very close to full strength on Sunday. They look like a dangerous team in the AFC and a potential playoff contender. The Broncos, however, do not. They dropped their first two games at home to non-playoff teams and are on the verge of having their season washed just three weeks into the year.
Here is your full Broncos-Dolphins practice report for Friday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Dolphins injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|DOUBTFUL
|Terron Armstead
|T
|Back / Ankle / Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Elijah Campbell
|DB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Raekwon Davis
|DT
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Back
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|Back
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
