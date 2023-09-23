 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Prop Bet Parlay - Dolphins vs Broncos

For all the sports betters out there, here’s a prop bet parlay to consider before the Dolphins host the Broncos.

Nick.Canzoneri
Bet #1: Russell Wilson 200+ Pass Yards (-275)

I do believe Russ will play well this week. If his efforts result in a win is another story, but I think his ability this season to get a lot of players involved in the passing offense has been great and will result in him getting over the 200 yards mark. During the Patriots-Dolphins matchup last week, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense struggled and Jones still managed to throw 231 yards. Russ should be able to do the same.

Bet #2: Adam Trautman over 18.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Despite being held to zero catches last week, I think Russ will find his safety net option from Week 1 again but this time in Week 3 against the Dolphins. Trautman had the most catches on the team in Week 1 and after an off week maybe Trautman is able to catch a few check downs for over 18 yards when the defense is playing deep coverage. With Dulcich injured, it’s important for Trautman to solidify his role within the offense.

Bet #3: Miami -1.5 in the 4th Quarter (-110)

I think we all know why I chose this bet as the final bet in the parlay, the Broncos have been outscored 21-12 in the 4th over the first two weeks. The 4th quarter play from this team is the reason why they are 0-2. Maybe this is the week they turn it around, but it will be tough against this 2-0 Miami team while on the road.

Parlay Odds +377 (Bet $10 to win $37)

