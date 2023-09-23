AFC West watch: Chiefs back in familiar spot

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in an all too familiar (and sickening) spot.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs sit atop the AFC West. Technically, Kansas City is tied with Las Vegas Raiders, but that will change after this week.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers have started to Charger way earlier in the season than usual.

Here is the AFC West watch for Week 3 of the NFL season.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings, 11 a.m. MT, Fox

Justin Herbert and the Chargers will look to get their first win of the season this Sunday against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in Minnesota.

Both teams are looking for their first win.

LA will need to overcome the absence of running back Austin Ekler, which is easier said than done. And based on how the Chargers defense looked in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, Cousins could have a field day on Sunday.

Don’t expect a lot of defense from this game.

Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs, 2:25 p.m. MT, Fox

Yes, any given Sunday and all, but this is as close to a bye as Mahomes and the Chiefs will get all season.

Justin Fields and the Bears are terrible, and they have to go on the road to Arrowhead Stadium.

Good luck, Chicago.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders, 6:20 p.m. MT, NBC

For some reason, the Raiders are favored in this game.

While the game is in Las Vegas, this is going to be a Steelers home game. And that Pittsburgh defense is no joke. Led by TJ Watt, the Steelers should have their way with the Raiders offensive line helping to force Jimmy Garoppolo into a couple of turnovers.

The question is whether the Pittsburgh defense can score enough points to make up for the hot garbage of an offense the Steelers possess.