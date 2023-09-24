Broncos vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We’re ready for Week 3 today with the Denver Broncos on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins. They desperately need a win today to avoid a catastrophic 0-3 start to the season.

Game Preview

To win this game, Denver has to play flawless football. The offense needs to score points and the defense needs to actually perform like a functional unit. If the defense can do that and the offense puts up points, then who knows what might happen.

Head Coach Sean Payton was asked what makes a good road team and it sure sounds like he thinks a good road team is also a good home team, which may not bode well for the 2023 Broncos.

“A good road team—[if] we’re really good at home, good in cold weather and warm weather, we’re probably a good team,” Payton said on Friday. “It’s that simple. I kind of went through it all in New Orleans. We struggled when we’d leave the dome. That was all historically because they had struggled. We ended up becoming one of the top two road teams for a number of years. I think it goes back to, ‘How’s the team?’ [Broncos Ring of Fame Head Coach] Mike [Shanahan]—I mentioned it a few weeks ago—was 31-1 at home. I bet he had a good road record. I think it’s pretty easy.”

He’s absolutely right. The Broncos need to become a good home team first. The good road team part comes because you are a good team.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 11:00 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Channel: Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: YouTube TV w/ NFL Sunday Ticket

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline reporting).

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you see green in your region, then you should have the Broncos-Dolphins game on your local CBS station on TV. The full map information is below.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Frank Clark OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Justin Simmons S Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Mike Purcell DT Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Garett Bolles T Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL --

Dolphins injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Salvon Ahmed RB Groin DNP DNP LIMITED DOUBTFUL Terron Armstead T Back / Ankle / Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Elijah Campbell DB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Raekwon Davis DT Wrist LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Julian Hill TE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Tyler Kroft TE Back LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jaelan Phillips LB Back LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Jaylen Waddle WR Concussion DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Tyreek Hill WR Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL -- Andrew Van Ginkel LB Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL --

Broncos-Dolphins Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are 6-point underdogs on the road to the Dolphins in Week 3. They had opened a full touchdown underdogs, but the line has shifted a little over the week. The over/under also rose a half point to 47.5 ahead of this game. I believe the Broncos will cover the spread here, but still lose another close game.

Fan Sentiment

In our weekly Broncos fan survey, I asked a question I thought would easily go down as one of the dumbest I’ve done. Dumb because I felt it was too silly to ask if people thought the Broncos season was over after just two games. I was surprised to find that fans actually did think that losing two straight games at home against non-playoff teams was enough to tank their chances in 2023.

