Broncos vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Here is how to watch the Denver Broncos Week 3 matchup on the road against the Miami Dolphins.

By Tim Lynch
Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

We’re ready for Week 3 today with the Denver Broncos on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins. They desperately need a win today to avoid a catastrophic 0-3 start to the season.

Game Preview

To win this game, Denver has to play flawless football. The offense needs to score points and the defense needs to actually perform like a functional unit. If the defense can do that and the offense puts up points, then who knows what might happen.

Head Coach Sean Payton was asked what makes a good road team and it sure sounds like he thinks a good road team is also a good home team, which may not bode well for the 2023 Broncos.

“A good road team—[if] we’re really good at home, good in cold weather and warm weather, we’re probably a good team,” Payton said on Friday. “It’s that simple. I kind of went through it all in New Orleans. We struggled when we’d leave the dome. That was all historically because they had struggled. We ended up becoming one of the top two road teams for a number of years. I think it goes back to, ‘How’s the team?’ [Broncos Ring of Fame Head Coach] Mike [Shanahan]—I mentioned it a few weeks ago—was 31-1 at home. I bet he had a good road record. I think it’s pretty easy.”

He’s absolutely right. The Broncos need to become a good home team first. The good road team part comes because you are a good team.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 11:00 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Channel: Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: YouTube TV w/ NFL Sunday Ticket

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline reporting).

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you see green in your region, then you should have the Broncos-Dolphins game on your local CBS station on TV. The full map information is below.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Frank Clark OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT
Justin Simmons S Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT
Mike Purcell DT Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Garett Bolles T Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL --

Dolphins injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Salvon Ahmed RB Groin DNP DNP LIMITED DOUBTFUL
Terron Armstead T Back / Ankle / Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Elijah Campbell DB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Raekwon Davis DT Wrist LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Julian Hill TE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Tyler Kroft TE Back LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Jaelan Phillips LB Back LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Jaylen Waddle WR Concussion DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Tyreek Hill WR Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL --
Andrew Van Ginkel LB Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL --

Broncos-Dolphins Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are 6-point underdogs on the road to the Dolphins in Week 3. They had opened a full touchdown underdogs, but the line has shifted a little over the week. The over/under also rose a half point to 47.5 ahead of this game. I believe the Broncos will cover the spread here, but still lose another close game.

Fan Sentiment

In our weekly Broncos fan survey, I asked a question I thought would easily go down as one of the dumbest I’ve done. Dumb because I felt it was too silly to ask if people thought the Broncos season was over after just two games. I was surprised to find that fans actually did think that losing two straight games at home against non-playoff teams was enough to tank their chances in 2023.

Broncos 2023 schedule

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Final Score Record
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Final Score Record
1 9/10/2023 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 16-17 0-1
2 9/17/2023 vs. Washington Commanders 2:25 PM CBS 33-35 0-2
3 9/24/2023 at Miami Dolphins 11:00 AM CBS
4 10/1/2023 at Chicago Bears 11:00 AM CBS
5 10/8/2023 vs. New York Jets 2:25 PM CBS
6 10/12/2023 at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF) 6:15 PM Prime Video
7 10/22/2023 vs. Green Bay Packers 2.25 PM CBS
8 10/29/2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2:25 PM CBS
9 11/5/2023 BYE
10 11/13/2023 at Buffalo Bills (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN
11 11/19/2023 vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC
12 11/26/2023 vs. Cleveland Browns 2:05 PM FOX
13 12/3/2023 at Houston Texans 2:05 PM CBS
14 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 PM CBS
15 TBD at Detroit Lions TBD TBD
16 12/24/2023 vs. New England Patriots (SNF) 6:15 PM NFL Network
17 12/31/2023 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 PM CBS
18 TBD at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD

