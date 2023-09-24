Broncos return to glory will require a little patience

Good morning, Broncos Country!

In the wide world of sports, patience is a dirty word.

For the Denver Broncos and seven years of historic ineptitude, you almost feel like you need to wash your mouth out with soap.

But that’s where we are with the Broncos. You can see flashes, namely the first half of the first two games. Then you get reminded how far this franchise has to traverse back to compete, namely the second half of the first two games.

If the Broncos start 0-3, saying the word “patience” may not go over well.

You definitely get the sense that Denver is on the right path. At least in my mind, the Broncos finally have a competent head coach. The rash of injuries certainly doesn’t help. But you can see flashes.

What Sean Payton said earlier this week is a no-duh statement, but it’s also true.

“Before you talk about how to win games, you also have to understand how not to lose games.”

No doubt Payton deserves responsibility for what is going on in the second half. He is the head coach.

But the struggles also show how bad this franchise has been for so long. It’s going to take time.

In other words, it’s going to require a little patience.

