Week 3: Broncos vs. Dolphins gameday inactives

The Denver Broncos will be without safety Justin Simmons against the Miami Dolphins, but the defense also won’t have to contend with Jaylen Waddle.

By Tim Lynch
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The injury bug continues to nag the Denver Broncos with safety Justin Simmons being added to the inactives list for Week 3, joining edge rusher Frank Clark who will be inactive for a second consecutive game.

However, they defense got a big boost from the Miami Dolphins moving their star wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, to the inactive list. He had return to practice late last week and looked to be on track to play this week after entering the concussion protocol last Sunday. It appears the Dolphins plan to take a more cautious approach to his return.

It’s no secret that Damarri Mathis has struggled to start the season, so not having to face Waddle will be a huge opportunity for him to gain some confidence against Miami’s third wide receiver. We have to assume Pat Surtain will be mostly covering Tyreek Hill in this game.

Here are your full inactives for both teams.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Justin Simmons S
JL Skinner S
Ronnie Perkins DE
Frank Clark OLB
Alex Forsyth C
Elijah Garcia DL

Dolphins inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Jaylen Waddle WR
Skylar Thompson QB
Erik Ezukanma WR
Cam Smith CB
Salvon Ahmed RB
Kion Smith T
Tyler Kroft TE

