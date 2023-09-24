Week 3: Broncos vs. Dolphins gameday inactives

The injury bug continues to nag the Denver Broncos with safety Justin Simmons being added to the inactives list for Week 3, joining edge rusher Frank Clark who will be inactive for a second consecutive game.

However, they defense got a big boost from the Miami Dolphins moving their star wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, to the inactive list. He had return to practice late last week and looked to be on track to play this week after entering the concussion protocol last Sunday. It appears the Dolphins plan to take a more cautious approach to his return.

It’s no secret that Damarri Mathis has struggled to start the season, so not having to face Waddle will be a huge opportunity for him to gain some confidence against Miami’s third wide receiver. We have to assume Pat Surtain will be mostly covering Tyreek Hill in this game.

Here are your full inactives for both teams.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Justin Simmons S JL Skinner S Ronnie Perkins DE Frank Clark OLB Alex Forsyth C Elijah Garcia DL