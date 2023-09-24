Week 3: Broncos at Dolphins - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos need a win to save their season in its infancy. They face a very tough playoff-caliber opponent in the Miami Dolphins and in a place where Denver has always struggled to win. The biggest matchup will be Pat Surtain shadowing Tyreek Hill. With Jaylen Waddle out of the game with a concussion, that matchup could end up being the deciding factor today.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline) announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Dolphins in-game updates

Report: #Broncos CB Patrick Surtain will follow #Dolphin star WR Tyreek Hill during the game, via @CameronWolfe



Surtain is wearing a shirt saluting his dad ahead of big battle with Tyreek Hill. Who was on staff with the Dolphins last year.



Is this the best WR1/CB1 matchup… https://t.co/S6DwPYCflI pic.twitter.com/fU9spjQ1YE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2023

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: #Broncos coach Sean Payton took it upon himself to reduce the verbiage for Russell Wilson; #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and WR AJ Brown are on the same page; Jerome Ford starts for the #Browns; And Cleveland got some good news on Nick Chubb’s knee. pic.twitter.com/0XTpHtJ4ud — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

#broncos CB Pat Surtain II has played #dolphins WR Tyreek Hill once in his career. Week 13, 2021 KC def. DEN 22-9. Hill had 2 rec on 5 targets for 22 rec yards & 0 rec TD in game. Surtain was targeted once in primary coverage vs Hill and picked that pass off. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 24, 2023

Miami sideline in full shade. Denver sideline in full sunshine. The design of the canopies here is quite intentional. pic.twitter.com/yiy5CHUqRR — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 24, 2023

Broncos call tails. Denver wins. Broncos defer their option.



Miami ball first.



The Broncos are 3-0 on coin tosses this season.



Captains for the coin toss today: Wilson, Dixon, McGlinchey. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 24, 2023

Broncos open with Drew Sanders starting. Three ILBs. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 24, 2023

Well. 54 TD Tua to Tyreek, Biggest fear coming in has been realized. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 24, 2023

Well that was fast. Tua to Tyreek for 54 yards. Said before game I thought he would have a reception of more than 37.5 yards. That was too easy. #Dolphins lead #Broncos 7-0. Drive took 1:23 on 3 plays. It covered 75 yards. Not even sure who blew the coverage bc he was so open.… — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 24, 2023

Russ to Sutton DEEP but Courtland couldn’t maintain possession in bounds.



Broncos three and out — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 24, 2023

This Broncos defense is getting gashed — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 24, 2023

The Dolphins ALREADY have 121 yards of offense.



There has only been 5 minutes of football played — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 24, 2023

Dolphins up 14-0.



With 6 left in the first. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 24, 2023

Since Week 14 of last year, only 2 teams have allowed more touchdowns per game than the Broncos.



This didn’t start with the change in defensive coordinators, folks.



After the lightning strike on the first drive, Miami went surgical. Downfield blocking dominant. 14-0, Miami. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 24, 2023

Total yards:



Dolphins 156



Broncos 5 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 24, 2023

#Dolphins already up 14-0 over the #Broncos



156 yards to 5 right now.



Rookie Devon Achane scores pic.twitter.com/BLHd7xCUldhttps://t.co/sIk85z7rGN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2023

Two play and the Broncos are already in Dolphins territory. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 24, 2023

Old school Javonte Williams breaking of a tackle. #Broncos offense in rhythm in passing game on this drive. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 24, 2023

Broncos respond with a great drive:



Pass game working as well as run game. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 24, 2023

Russell Wilson gets out of the pocket on third down and finds Sutton on the second-reaction play for a TD. #Broncos needed that. And they did it as part of a nice, long drive too.



14-7 Dolphins, 1:12 left in the first quarter. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) September 24, 2023

10 play, 75, 5:19

Wilson again was superb. He has been terrific early all 3 games.

5 of 7, 61, TD. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 24, 2023

#Broncos back in the three-down look to start this drive: Allen, Jonathan Harris and Purcell. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) September 24, 2023