Week 3: Broncos at Dolphins - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos need a win to save their season in its infancy. They face a very tough playoff-caliber opponent in the Miami Dolphins and in a place where Denver has always struggled to win. The biggest matchup will be Pat Surtain shadowing Tyreek Hill. With Jaylen Waddle out of the game with a concussion, that matchup could end up being the deciding factor today.
Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline) announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.
Broncos vs. Dolphins in-game updates
Report: #Broncos CB Patrick Surtain will follow #Dolphin star WR Tyreek Hill during the game, via @CameronWolfe— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2023
Surtain is wearing a shirt saluting his dad ahead of big battle with Tyreek Hill. Who was on staff with the Dolphins last year.
Is this the best WR1/CB1 matchup…
Father-son respect. pic.twitter.com/GfbRafsRWp— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 24, 2023
#Broncos getting loose as #Dolphins take field in their all white fit. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/OXdOD7oki3— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 24, 2023
The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: #Broncos coach Sean Payton took it upon himself to reduce the verbiage for Russell Wilson; #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and WR AJ Brown are on the same page; Jerome Ford starts for the #Browns; And Cleveland got some good news on Nick Chubb’s knee. pic.twitter.com/0XTpHtJ4ud— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023
#broncos CB Pat Surtain II has played #dolphins WR Tyreek Hill once in his career. Week 13, 2021 KC def. DEN 22-9. Hill had 2 rec on 5 targets for 22 rec yards & 0 rec TD in game. Surtain was targeted once in primary coverage vs Hill and picked that pass off.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 24, 2023
Miami sideline in full shade. Denver sideline in full sunshine. The design of the canopies here is quite intentional. pic.twitter.com/yiy5CHUqRR— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 24, 2023
Broncos call tails. Denver wins. Broncos defer their option.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 24, 2023
Miami ball first.
The Broncos are 3-0 on coin tosses this season.
Captains for the coin toss today: Wilson, Dixon, McGlinchey.
Broncos open with Drew Sanders starting. Three ILBs.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 24, 2023
Well. 54 TD Tua to Tyreek, Biggest fear coming in has been realized. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 24, 2023
CHEETAH DOES IT AGAIN #FinsUp— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 24, 2023
pic.twitter.com/7NKA1fNiK7
Well that was fast. Tua to Tyreek for 54 yards. Said before game I thought he would have a reception of more than 37.5 yards. That was too easy. #Dolphins lead #Broncos 7-0. Drive took 1:23 on 3 plays. It covered 75 yards. Not even sure who blew the coverage bc he was so open.…— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 24, 2023
Russ to Sutton DEEP but Courtland couldn’t maintain possession in bounds.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 24, 2023
Broncos three and out
This Broncos defense is getting gashed— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 24, 2023
The Dolphins ALREADY have 121 yards of offense.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 24, 2023
There has only been 5 minutes of football played
Dolphins up 14-0.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 24, 2023
With 6 left in the first.
Since Week 14 of last year, only 2 teams have allowed more touchdowns per game than the Broncos.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 24, 2023
This didn’t start with the change in defensive coordinators, folks.
After the lightning strike on the first drive, Miami went surgical. Downfield blocking dominant. 14-0, Miami.
Total yards:— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 24, 2023
Dolphins 156
Broncos 5
#Dolphins already up 14-0 over the #Broncos— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2023
156 yards to 5 right now.
Rookie Devon Achane scores
Two play and the Broncos are already in Dolphins territory.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 24, 2023
Old school Javonte Williams breaking of a tackle. #Broncos offense in rhythm in passing game on this drive. #Denver7— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 24, 2023
Broncos respond with a great drive:— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 24, 2023
Pass game working as well as run game.
Russell Wilson gets out of the pocket on third down and finds Sutton on the second-reaction play for a TD. #Broncos needed that. And they did it as part of a nice, long drive too.— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) September 24, 2023
14-7 Dolphins, 1:12 left in the first quarter.
3️⃣ ➡️ 1️⃣4️⃣— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 24, 2023
: #DENvsMIA on CBS or @ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/aUR59ZXKbY
10 play, 75, 5:19— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 24, 2023
Wilson again was superb. He has been terrific early all 3 games.
5 of 7, 61, TD. #9sports
#Broncos back in the three-down look to start this drive: Allen, Jonathan Harris and Purcell.— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) September 24, 2023
Zach Allen blew up first play. but Tua to Tyreek again for 19. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 24, 2023
