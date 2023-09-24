 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 3: Broncos at Dolphins - Live Updates

We have all of your updates from today’s game between the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

By Tim Lynch Updated
/ new
Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos need a win to save their season in its infancy. They face a very tough playoff-caliber opponent in the Miami Dolphins and in a place where Denver has always struggled to win. The biggest matchup will be Pat Surtain shadowing Tyreek Hill. With Jaylen Waddle out of the game with a concussion, that matchup could end up being the deciding factor today.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline) announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Commanders game predictions

Broncos vs. Dolphins in-game updates

In This Stream

2023, Week 3: Broncos vs. Dolphins - Everything we know

View all 28 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...