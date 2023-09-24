Instant Reaction: Broncos demolished by Dolphins in worst performance in team history

Outcoached, outclassed, and absolutely embarrassed on national television.

The Denver Broncos were no match for the world-class speed and coaching prowess of the Miami Dolphins who went full-throttle and dominated the boys in orange and blue by a score of 70-20.

Maybe, just maybe Mike McDaniel took it a bit personally the Broncos didn’t even bother to interview him. It sure seemed like he did. HIs offensive creativity and penchant for motions and misdirection put the Broncos’ defense in a blender from the moment the game started.

Our staff and most fans were expecting the worst this Sunday, but some way, somehow—the destitute Broncos found a myriad of ways to let us down ever further. Another week, another nightmare for Broncos Country to endure.

This week’s edition? “Absolute Evisceration in South Florida.”

Without question, this was the most pathetic gridiron performance I’ve seen from this franchise in multiple decades of being a fan.

The defense allowed 35 points in the first half. The same amount they allowed to Sam Howell’s Washington Commanders last weekend—who got blanked by the Buffalo Bills this week. Speaking of allowing 35 points in a single half—that’s a feat that hadn’t transpired in over 200 games for Denver.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa embarked on a perfect first half going 16-for-16, 207 yards, two touchdowns and torched Vance Joseph’s defense. They pulled him in the fourth quarter of this afternoon’s game with a final stat line of 23-for-26, 309 yards and 4 touchdowns.

When it was all said and done, the Dolphins amassed 70 points and 726 yards offensively. I’m not sure any of us could have dreamt off a worse performance. Want to know why? Because those were damn near NFL records.

Devon Achane, who I was a strong advocate of the Broncos drafting this past season, tore Denver’s defense to shreds and had 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 4 catches for 30 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Denver should have listened to me and drafted him.

While they do lack talent at various positions and have a handful of injuries, that really isn’t an excuse for them being obliterated on national television. They aren’t going to get any better with Joseph as coach—so what’s the point of keeping him around? There isn’t one.

He should be fired before the team even heads back to Denver. It’s really a shame they felt to bring back an average coordinator in the first place.

There really isn’t a point in pointing out specifics and particulars. There is only one thing you need to know. Accept it already Broncos Country—this isn’t a good football team. It’s a terrible team. One of the laughing stock’s of the National Football League.

They won’t be a winner year. They probably won’t be a winner next year. In fact, they might not be good for a few years. Embrace the tank. Embrace the suck. Start thinking about the future. It’s not easy as a fan to give up on a team’s 2023 prospects three weeks into the year but trust me—you will feel better if you do.

The Broncos ownership thought their best bet to getting back to being winners was by trading top-tier draft capital for Sean Payton and having him hire a retread coordinator who never really put together a solid year calling a defense.

How’s that for a plan? It’s early, but so far that looks like a pretty crummy deal. Now they have to figure out ways to recoup lost capital.

Here are some ideas in case anyone at Dove Valley is reading.

Start fielding trade calls for Garett Bolles, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Justin Simmons, etc. They might be the only players that have any legitimate trade value and all have high cap numbers that need to be shed so the Broncos can start rebuilding.

The Broncos square off against the Chicago Bears next weekend. And by golly, it just might be best for them to end up losing that one too. After all, they have a Top 5 pick at stake and nothing meaningful to play for in 2023.

This team stinks. There isn’t any other way to put it. And the only way to get better is by completing starting over. Long and dark days ahead.